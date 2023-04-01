Morning Digest, April 1

Man’s parents tell him he has it easy, “earn a lot of money, so should give them more allowance”

SINGAPORE: A man in his mid-20s took to social media to share that his father often criticised him for ‘having it easy’, even though he felt that couldn’t be further from the truth. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that his parents’ comments have driven “a bigger wedge into my r/s with my parents. We were never really on good terms to begin with but I don’t understand if it’s me who is wrong”. Read more here…

ACRES raises concerns over horse rides at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar as animals used to entertain for long hours amid heat, noise, and big crowds

SINGAPORE: First, it was the high prices of the stalls at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar that made the news, and then the pony rides set up for children raised concerns among the public, including the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES).

ACRES co-chief executive Anbarasi Boopal said that the group had gotten no less than five complaints rearing the ponies’ wellbeing, including concerns about the animals working long hours—until as late as 11 pm amid the heat, noise, and big crowds.

Read more here…

Monitor lizard loves KFC Singapore: Mr Lizard’s day out rummaging through leftover KFC dishes

SINGAPORE: In today’s news of strange animal sightings, a monitor lizard was recently seen rummaging through a table sprawled with leftover KFC dishes. In response to the video, while some commented on the monitor lizard, many called out the people who left their plates on the table. An online citizen on Saturday (March 25) took to an online group that tracks all sorts of wildlife sightings around Singapore to share a video of a monitor lizard rummaging through leftover KFC dishes that were sprawled over an outdoor table. Video link: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1047494636100404/

Woman claims Singaporeans ‘forgot their roots’ and ‘don’t like to be called Chinese’

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video that has gotten traction, a woman opined that the Chinese in Singapore have “forgotten their roots” and that they “hate it when people say they are Chinese.”

The video, which was posted on the @whyliddatsg TikTok account on Thursday (Mar 30), has been viewed almost 30,000 times.

Read more here…

Used tissue paper found in cup at hawker stall, customer suffers from diarrhoea after drinking from it

SINGAPORE: A wad of tissue paper was found in the bottom of a customer’s cup after she drank sugarcane juice at Balestier Market Hawker Centre on Sunday, 26th March.

The customer’s family member took to TikTok to share details of the incident four days ago when their mother was drinking sugarcane juice and noticed something at the bottom of the cup. Video link: https://www.tiktok.com/@amazonia369/video/7215589497889737991

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg