More than just trade: Singapore and Thailand double down on education ties after 60 years of friendship

BANGKOK: As Singapore and Thailand celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, education has become a key part of their lasting partnership. Singapore wants to deepen this connection further.

At the opening of the Singapore Education Fair 2025 in Bangkok last week, Deputy Chief of Mission Quek Shei Ting highlighted the important role education plays in strengthening ties between the two countries. She called it “one of the strongest areas” of cooperation.

“Thailand and Singapore have a long history of friendship and collaboration,” said Ms Quek. “Education has always been at the heart of this relationship.”

Over the years, both countries have developed a wide range of joint initiatives. Among these initiatives are the school twinning programmes, the Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Partnership (STEP) Camp, and the insightful cultural interactions that enable effective personal connections. Today, more than 70 Singaporean schools actively partner with Thai institutions, and this number continues to grow.

“These examples show our close education ties,” said Ms Quek. “More importantly, they give young people in both countries the chance to broaden their horizons and develop a global mindset.”

Singapore is also working hard to strengthen collaborations in higher education. Leading universities and institutes from both countries have signed several agreements. These agreements support joint research, student exchange programs, and academic mobility.

Ms Quek pointed out a growing trend: more Singaporean students are interning in Thailand. Each year, around 200 students from Singapore take part in six-month internships at various Thai organisations, gaining valuable regional experience.

“Our students are eager to come to Thailand, which provides a safe and supportive environment for training and learning on the job,” she said. “Singapore is keen to do more in this area.”

Scholarships also play an essential role in building long-term bonds. Since 1998, Singapore’s Ministry of Education has offered the ASEAN Scholarship to outstanding students from Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. Many recipients go on to pursue higher education in Singapore and later return home to contribute to their communities, all while keeping lifelong ties with Singapore.

“I am proud to say that these alumni are now lifelong friends of Singapore,” said Ms Quek. “They continue to strengthen the bonds between our peoples.”

To encourage more Thai students to explore educational opportunities in Singapore, she highlighted the country’s high academic standards, cultural diversity, and its position as a regional business hub that offers access to global networks and career pathways.

“Beyond academics, Singapore gives students a launchpad into international industries,” she said. “It’s a place where young people can grow, innovate, and thrive.”

As both nations look towards the future, education remains a bridge — not just between governments, but among people, communities, and future leaders.