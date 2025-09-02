// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
27.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Educational exchanges and cultural interactions between students from different countries (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

More than just trade: Singapore and Thailand double down on education ties after 60 years of friendship

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

BANGKOK: As Singapore and Thailand celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, education has become a key part of their lasting partnership. Singapore wants to deepen this connection further.

At the opening of the Singapore Education Fair 2025 in Bangkok last week, Deputy Chief of Mission Quek Shei Ting highlighted the important role education plays in strengthening ties between the two countries. She called it “one of the strongest areas” of cooperation.

“Thailand and Singapore have a long history of friendship and collaboration,” said Ms Quek. “Education has always been at the heart of this relationship.”

Over the years, both countries have developed a wide range of joint initiatives. Among these initiatives are the school twinning programmes, the Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Partnership (STEP) Camp, and the insightful cultural interactions that enable effective personal connections. Today, more than 70 Singaporean schools actively partner with Thai institutions, and this number continues to grow.

“These examples show our close education ties,” said Ms Quek. “More importantly, they give young people in both countries the chance to broaden their horizons and develop a global mindset.”

See also  Thai police raid factory that ironed and re-packaged used face masks

Singapore is also working hard to strengthen collaborations in higher education. Leading universities and institutes from both countries have signed several agreements. These agreements support joint research, student exchange programs, and academic mobility.

Ms Quek pointed out a growing trend: more Singaporean students are interning in Thailand. Each year, around 200 students from Singapore take part in six-month internships at various Thai organisations, gaining valuable regional experience.

“Our students are eager to come to Thailand, which provides a safe and supportive environment for training and learning on the job,” she said. “Singapore is keen to do more in this area.”

Scholarships also play an essential role in building long-term bonds. Since 1998, Singapore’s Ministry of Education has offered the ASEAN Scholarship to outstanding students from Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. Many recipients go on to pursue higher education in Singapore and later return home to contribute to their communities, all while keeping lifelong ties with Singapore.

See also  Singaporean woman in Thailand mistakenly eats cannabis in noodle soup, says 'It looked like kangkung'

“I am proud to say that these alumni are now lifelong friends of Singapore,” said Ms Quek. “They continue to strengthen the bonds between our peoples.”

To encourage more Thai students to explore educational opportunities in Singapore, she highlighted the country’s high academic standards, cultural diversity, and its position as a regional business hub that offers access to global networks and career pathways.

“Beyond academics, Singapore gives students a launchpad into international industries,” she said. “It’s a place where young people can grow, innovate, and thrive.”

As both nations look towards the future, education remains a bridge — not just between governments, but among people, communities, and future leaders.

Hot this week

Lifestyle

From sketchbook to spotlight: How State Property became the Singaporean jewellery brand celebrities can’t stop wearing

The diamond pieces beautifying Michelle Obama or Rihanna most...
Health & Fitness

Vapes vs cigarettes: Which are more harmful?

SINGAPORE: Singapore recent crackdown on vapes, imposing far stricter...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘This isn’t army where you get bullied cause you chao geng’: Intern asks why there’s a stigma against MCs

SINGAPORE: When an intern brought up the issue of...

Singapore’s Changi Airport backs Heathrow West in push to end expansion monopoly

UK/SINGAPORE: The Arora Group's "Heathrow West" plan aims to...

Fired by the algorithm? Singapore employers face reckoning as AI enters the HR room

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a key part...

Former Lifebrandz, Autagco, exits F&B business as it shuts last Superfood Kitchen outlet

SINGAPORE: Autagco, the company formerly known as Lifebrandz, has...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore