More than 1,500 duty-unpaid cigarette packs seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, Singaporean driver arrested

SINGAPORE: More than 1,500 duty-unpaid cigarette packs were seized at Woodlands Checkpoint earlier this month, with a Singaporean driver arrested following enhanced checks by authorities.

In a Facebook post published on April 17, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the case took place on April 2, involving a Singapore-registered rental car.

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Concealed cigarettes uncovered during checks

According to ICA, the vehicle was flagged based on information received from its Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), prompting officers to direct it for enhanced inspection. During the checks, officers uncovered more than 1,300 packets and 217 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The contraband had been concealed within the vehicle’s door panels and boot.

The 40-year-old male Singaporean driver was subsequently arrested in connection with the case. The seized items and the suspect have since been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said it remains committed to safeguarding Singapore’s borders while facilitating trade and travel, adding that such enforcement actions are part of ongoing efforts to detect and deter smuggling activities.

Netizens react to smuggling attempt

The incident drew a range of reactions online, with some speculating about larger syndicates behind such cases. One commenter suggested that “there is definitely a connection with this cigarette brand syndicate,” pointing to the possibility of organised operations.

Others expressed scepticism, with one user questioning why similar cigarette brands often appear in such cases, asking if the repeated visuals were “just to say they are good”.

There were also calls for harsher penalties. One netizen remarked that offenders do not seem deterred, suggesting stricter punishments, such as caning, to curb such activities.

At the same time, some praised the authorities for their vigilance, with one user saying, “Excellent job ICA. Thank you for your service.”

However, others felt that current penalties may not be strong enough, with one comment stating that without mandatory sentencing, offenders may continue to take the risk.

The case highlights ongoing enforcement efforts at Singapore’s checkpoints, where authorities continue to rely on intelligence-led profiling and thorough inspections to detect illegal goods.

As smuggling attempts persist, ICA has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict border controls to protect public safety and uphold the law

Read also: Checkpoint crackdown: More than 40 vaporisers seized in Woodlands bust, Singaporean man arrested