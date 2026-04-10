// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, April 10, 2026
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Checkpoint crackdown: More than 40 vaporisers seized in Woodlands bust, Singaporean man arrested

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A smuggling attempt involving vaporisers and duty-unpaid cigarettes was foiled at Woodlands Checkpoint, with one man arrested following enhanced checks by officers. The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the case took place on April 3, 2026, involving a Malaysia-registered taxi driven by a 70-year-old Malaysian man, along with two passengers aged 28 and 73.

The news was posted on the ICA’s Facebook page on April 9, 2026, reiterating Singapore’s stance against illegal contraband, particularly these banned vaporisers.

Singaporean passenger caught

ICA officers had profiled the vehicle for enhanced checks before directing it for further inspection. During the search, officers uncovered more than 40 vaporisers and related components, along with 26 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The items were found in the haversack of the 28-year-old male Singaporean passenger.

He was subsequently arrested in connection with the case. The exhibits have since been referred to the Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

ICA emphasised that it remains committed to safeguarding Singapore’s borders while facilitating trade and travel. The case highlights the continued vigilance of officers at checkpoints, particularly in identifying suspicious vehicles and passengers through profiling and targeted checks.

Merzsam Singkee: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1282709800716803&set=a.223816643272796

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority / Facebook
Seized contraband by the ICA

Netizens weigh in on enforcement and risks

The incident quickly drew reactions online, with many commenting on the risks involved in attempting to smuggle contraband into Singapore. One Facebook user remarked that “intel is strong” and that informants are everywhere, suggesting that such attempts are increasingly difficult to get away with. The comment also framed the smuggling as a gamble, where the odds are stacked against offenders.

Another took a more blunt approach, questioning the logic behind the act: “You think taking a Malaysia taxi came [sic] in SG and the customs officer won’t checked [sic] meh?” This comment shows their general disbelief that such a method would avoid scrutiny.

Some praised enforcement efforts, with one user saying, “Good job ICA… those who wanna try fast money, keep on trying. Singapore prison can accommodate you,” emphasising the strong deterrent message many people usually associate with Singapore’s laws.

Others raised concerns about those indirectly involved. One comment asked, “Is the innocent 70-year-old driver dragged along?”, pointing to questions about whether drivers or other passengers may be unfairly implicated in such cases.

There were also calls for even stricter enforcement, with one netizen urging authorities to “do more checks on those vans or car that commute daily with their tools on board.” This comment is likely suggesting that regular cross-border vehicles could be another area of focus.

The case serves as yet another reminder of Singapore’s strict stance on smuggling and contraband. With advanced profiling methods and consistent enforcement, authorities continue to detect and deter such attempts at the border.

Read also: Man caught fleeing ICA checks at Woodlands Checkpoint with duty-unpaid cigarettes

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Australian PM flies to Singapore as fuel crisis deepens

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in SG for a one-on-one with PM Wong
Singapore News

Malaysians, Singaporeans, Indonesians in lighthearted ‘Do Not Visit’ trend

In an online discussion, it appears that Singapore is recommended as a top tourism destination despite concerns about racism in the red dot.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Australian PM flies to Singapore as fuel crisis deepens

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in SG for a one-on-one with PM Wong

Malaysians, Singaporeans, Indonesians in lighthearted ‘Do Not Visit’ trend

In an online discussion, it appears that Singapore is recommended as a top tourism destination despite concerns about racism in the red dot.

‘Why is Singapore so calm?’ Post highlights backup plans amid regional energy crunch

IG post explaining why there are multi-layered responses in place to every crisis. These aren't just meant to provide alternative energy supply but importantly, Singapore's reputation

Man caught fleeing ICA checks at Woodlands Checkpoint with duty-unpaid cigarettes

A 37-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after attempting to evade security checks at Woodlands Checkpoint. Authorities intercepted him within the premises and discovered duty-unpaid cigarettes i...

Business

‘Not a single interview’: Over-50 professionals say job search has been tough despite accepting lower pay

SINGAPORE: The job search has become a disheartening ordeal for a group of highly qualified professionals in Singapore, all over the age of 50. A younger former colleague shared their situation o...

Some Malaysians online call for boycott of US brands including Visa and Mastercard amid Middle East tensions

Malaysians on social media are saying that alternatives like Touch N’ Go and QR payment systems are a better alternative to Visa and Mastercard. There are apparent calls for boycott of American com...

‘This isn’t a school’: Singaporeans say companies are not investing in training employees

From a Reddit post from when we covered the WP's PQs on whether Singapore's job market is leaving young people behind. Commenters weighed in with their experiences, concerns

AI is putting key entry-level jobs at risk for workers without degrees, report finds

A new report reveals how AI will fracture the career pathways that workers without college degrees have long relied on for upward mobility.

Singapore Politics

International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham

The statement follows recent charges against the activist over alleged involvement in public assemblies.

Workers’ Party leaders jump on flashback trend, share what they looked like in the ‘90s

What Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Dennis Tan, Jamus Lim, and others looked like around 30 years ago. Some were young adults, some were just babies. Commenters remembered it was the first time they vot...

Mun Wai: Singapore needs foreigners. That’s not the debate.

He argues that if immigration had been handled well, Singaporeans would not feel as much anxiety as they do

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks