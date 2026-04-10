Checkpoint crackdown: More than 40 vaporisers seized in Woodlands bust, Singaporean man arrested

SINGAPORE: A smuggling attempt involving vaporisers and duty-unpaid cigarettes was foiled at Woodlands Checkpoint, with one man arrested following enhanced checks by officers. The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the case took place on April 3, 2026, involving a Malaysia-registered taxi driven by a 70-year-old Malaysian man, along with two passengers aged 28 and 73.

The news was posted on the ICA’s Facebook page on April 9, 2026, reiterating Singapore’s stance against illegal contraband, particularly these banned vaporisers.

Singaporean passenger caught

ICA officers had profiled the vehicle for enhanced checks before directing it for further inspection. During the search, officers uncovered more than 40 vaporisers and related components, along with 26 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The items were found in the haversack of the 28-year-old male Singaporean passenger.

He was subsequently arrested in connection with the case. The exhibits have since been referred to the Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

ICA emphasised that it remains committed to safeguarding Singapore’s borders while facilitating trade and travel. The case highlights the continued vigilance of officers at checkpoints, particularly in identifying suspicious vehicles and passengers through profiling and targeted checks.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority / Facebook Seized contraband by the ICA

Netizens weigh in on enforcement and risks

The incident quickly drew reactions online, with many commenting on the risks involved in attempting to smuggle contraband into Singapore. One Facebook user remarked that “intel is strong” and that informants are everywhere, suggesting that such attempts are increasingly difficult to get away with. The comment also framed the smuggling as a gamble, where the odds are stacked against offenders.

Another took a more blunt approach, questioning the logic behind the act: “You think taking a Malaysia taxi came [sic] in SG and the customs officer won’t checked [sic] meh?” This comment shows their general disbelief that such a method would avoid scrutiny.

Some praised enforcement efforts, with one user saying, “Good job ICA… those who wanna try fast money, keep on trying. Singapore prison can accommodate you,” emphasising the strong deterrent message many people usually associate with Singapore’s laws.

Others raised concerns about those indirectly involved. One comment asked, “Is the innocent 70-year-old driver dragged along?”, pointing to questions about whether drivers or other passengers may be unfairly implicated in such cases.

There were also calls for even stricter enforcement, with one netizen urging authorities to “do more checks on those vans or car that commute daily with their tools on board.” This comment is likely suggesting that regular cross-border vehicles could be another area of focus.

The case serves as yet another reminder of Singapore’s strict stance on smuggling and contraband. With advanced profiling methods and consistent enforcement, authorities continue to detect and deter such attempts at the border.

Read also: Man caught fleeing ICA checks at Woodlands Checkpoint with duty-unpaid cigarettes