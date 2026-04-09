Man caught fleeing ICA checks at Woodlands Checkpoint with duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after attempting to flee security checks at Woodlands Checkpoint, in an incident that has drawn both concern and disbelief online.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the man was intercepted within the checkpoint premises after trying to evade further inspection during arrival clearance.

Attempted escape during security screening

The incident took place on April 7, 2026, at about 6:36 a.m., shortly after the man had cleared arrival immigration at the bus hall of Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to ICA, a security screening officer had directed the man to undergo further checks after suspecting that he was concealing items in his pants. While the man placed his bags through the X-ray scanner, he fled the bus hall with his belongings just before a physical pat-down inspection could be conducted.

ICA officers were immediately alerted and moved swiftly to intercept him within the checkpoint.

Following his arrest, a search of the man and his belongings uncovered five packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes. He was subsequently referred to the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs for further investigations.

The man is set to be charged in court on April 8, 2026, for failing to comply with an authorised officer’s request for inspection under Section 28(2) of the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

ICA emphasised that it takes a serious view of any attempts to evade security checks at Singapore’s checkpoints.

Travellers are required to comply fully with officers’ instructions, and those who fail to do so will be dealt with firmly under the law. The Singapore Police Force similarly underscored the importance of compliance within protected areas.

Netizens react with disbelief

Online reactions to the incident ranged from humour to criticism, with many questioning the man’s decision to flee. One netizen on Facebook quipped, “catch him with his pants drop,” reflecting the unusual circumstances of the attempted concealment.

Others were more incredulous, with comments like “What was he thinking?” and “[Was it] worth it?” pointing to the perceived disproportion between the offence and the consequences.

Another user took a more cautionary tone, noting that “Never take chances with the law. What may seem like a small shortcut can end up costing far more when it turns into a criminal case in Singapore,” highlighting the broader lesson many drew from the incident.

The case serves as a reminder that even seemingly minor infractions at Singapore’s checkpoints can carry serious legal consequences, particularly when compounded by attempts to evade enforcement.

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