Nothing to declare? ICA uncovers massive vape and heat stick haul at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: On March 27, 2026, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Changi Airport Terminal 2 thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of heat-not-burn tobacco products, vaporisers, and related components into Singapore. The news was posted on the ICA Facebook page on Monday, April 6, 2026.

The case unfolded when baggage officers directed a 27-year-old South Korean male traveller for additional screening. Prior to the inspection, officers had asked whether he had any items to declare. The traveller reportedly stated that he had nothing to declare.

However, during routine scanning, officers detected irregularities in the baggage images, prompting a more thorough inspection.

Thousands of items uncovered

Upon searching the traveller’s belongings, ICA officers uncovered a substantial haul: more than 2,000 heat sticks alongside over 130 vaporisers and related components. The scale of the discovery suggested a deliberate attempt to bypass Singapore’s strict regulations on such products.

The traveller was subsequently arrested in connection with the case. Authorities have since referred the matter to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation. Singapore maintains stringent controls on vaporisers and tobacco-related products, with enforcement agencies taking a firm stance against illegal importation.

Netizens react to the incident

Online reactions to the case reveal a spectrum of public attitudes towards enforcement and punishment. One commenter’s remark, “[How about] caning?”, reflects a hardline stance that aligns with Singapore’s reputation for strict penalties. This comment represents a public sentiment that supports deterrence through severe punishment, especially for offences perceived as deliberate or large-scale.

Another comment stated: “Probably just a fine and warning to that Korean guy,” suggesting a degree of scepticism about the consequences the traveller might face.

In contrast, the remark “It’s definitely for personal use, and he’s a good man” appears overtly sarcastic. Given the sheer volume of items seized, the statement likely mocks any potential defence that the goods were intended for personal consumption.

Finally, the simple response “Well done, ICA!” reflects clear support for the authorities. It signals public approval of vigilance at the border and confidence in enforcement agencies’ ability to detect and prevent illegal activities.

Taken together, these reactions illustrate how such incidents can spark broader conversations about law enforcement, punishment and public trust in regulatory systems.