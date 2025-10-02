More singles open to interracial dating, but give up on dating thanks to financial pressures

SINGAPORE: Local matchmaking agencies are reporting a rise in openness toward interracial relationships among Singaporeans, even as the overall enthusiasm for dating appears to be cooling due to financial pressures.

According to agencies who spoke to 8World, there has been a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in requests for interracial matchmaking, with the trend most evident among singles in their 30s and 40s. Many of these individuals are shifting their focus away from traditional preferences for shared nationality, culture, or race, and are instead placing greater emphasis on emotional compatibility and values.

Thirty-eight-year-old Selvakumar, who is open to interracial relationships, told the Chinese daily, “When you’re in an interracial or cross-cultural relationship, both parties tend to be very open-minded and willing to learn about each other’s culture. I believe the most important thing is to sit down with your partner and discuss these differences to see if they pose any challenges in the relationship. Then, together, we can figure out how to address them and how to live harmoniously together.”

Matchmaking agencies noted that the motivations of singles vary across age groups. One operator said that singles in their 30s tend to prioritise shared values over differences in race or nationality, while those in their 40s feel they’ve been searching for a partner for 10 or 20 years, so they’re trying different methods to find a partner.

Despite this growing willingness to embrace diversity, matchmaking agencies said fewer singles are actively pursuing relationships due to a combination of economic uncertainty, work pressures, and shifting social trends.

Experts say the desire for a stable income and career often outweighs the pursuit of romance, while rising stress levels associated with dating, as well as the tendency to delay marriage, further dampen interest.

Agencies also observed that the process of finding a partner is complicated by practical considerations such as shared values, financial stability, and physical preferences.

One dating group leader pointed to the persistence of rigid criteria among some clients. He told 8World, “Recently, there was a case where a man insisted on [a date] being over 170cm tall. We gave him a profile that said 168cm. He absolutely refused to accept it. Is there really a difference? Does two centimetres really matter? We also hope to help them understand their true needs, what the most important criteria are for them, and base their search accordingly.”

While matchmaking services continue to adapt to changing expectations, they say the balance between open-mindedness and rigid requirements remains a key challenge in helping singles find long-term partners.