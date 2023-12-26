SINGAPORE: In recent months, there has been a notable surge in Singaporean women opting for egg-freezing procedures—a trend attributed to the changing societal landscape where women are delaying marriage and childbirth. The government’s decision to raise the age limit for legal egg freezing has further fueled this growing phenomenon.

But, despite the increasing interest, the high cost of the procedure remains a significant deterrent for some. Fertility centres in Singapore told Channel 8 that they had witnessed a doubling of registrations in recent months, indicating a substantial uptick in demand for egg-freezing services.

These centres employ specialized methods to store eggs, utilizing tanks filled with liquid nitrogen to maintain an ultra-low temperature of minus 196 degrees Celsius. Each tank has the capacity to store eggs from approximately 160 women, reflecting the scale of the growing interest in this fertility preservation method.

The decision by the government in July to relax regulations and extend the upper age limit for egg freezing from 35 to 37 has been met with enthusiasm and caution.

Fertility specialists emphasize the importance of timing, explaining that a woman’s fertility prospects are significantly higher if the procedure is performed at an earlier age.

According to one doctor interviewed by Channel 8, the chance of pregnancy in the first round can be as high as 90% for a 34-year-old woman with 20 frozen eggs, but this percentage drops to 50% by the age of 37.

Despite the increasing popularity of egg freezing, industry experts acknowledge that the high cost and perceived discomfort associated with the procedure can act as barriers for some women.

Elizabeth Fertility Center reported a surge in inquiries, particularly from single women. A nurse at the centre highlighted the urgency expressed by some women at the age of 37, seeking last-minute guidance on the process and necessary steps.

Doctors interviewed by Channel 8 emphasized that egg freezing is the initial step in family planning. The age at which the frozen eggs are utilized remains critical, as the chances of successful conception decrease with advancing age. This highlights the importance of informed decision-making and early consideration of fertility preservation options.

As Singaporean women navigate the evolving landscape of family planning, the increasing popularity of egg freezing brings to light the complex interplay of biological factors, societal trends, and the economic considerations that influence these crucial decisions.