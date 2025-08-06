Monkey see, monkey flee: NParks’ gel blaster tactic draws criticism and praise

SINGAPORE: In a bid to manage the growing monkey population in Punggol, contractors from the National Parks Board (NParks) have turned to an unconventional deterrent.

A video recently uploaded to TikTok shows NParks contractors using what appear to be gel blasters — toy guns that shoot soft, water-filled gel beads — to scare off monkeys near a housing block. The video captures several monkeys fleeing or avoiding the projectiles while curious residents and passersby look on.

The tactic, while non-lethal, has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online.

Some netizens found the scene humorous — comments like “Best job ever. Where do I apply?” reflect a light take on the situation. Others, however, were more critical, expressing concern over animal welfare and the broader implications of urban expansion.

“Don’t hurt them,” one user urged. Another added, “Poor monkeys, it was their home.”

Animal rights activists were quick to respond, with some resharing the video across their own platforms and criticizing what they see as an inadequate and inhumane approach.

One impassioned comment read: “Can the government think of a solution before building up concrete housing estates? Plan where to bring all these animals back to nature, rather than leave nature to take its place and disturb human beings. Have a place for these animals where they can stay ALIVE, SAFE, and happy.”

Nparks has reported that the long-tailed macaque naturally inhabits forested areas. However, being a forest fringe animal, it also frequents its immediate surroundings to explore and forage for food, explaining why they have been spotted paying visits to nearby housing estates.

Another commenter lamented, “Humans have lost the ability to live in harmony with the rest of the planet.”

The incident has once again brought attention to the ongoing conflict between urban development and wildlife in Singapore. While gel blasters are a less harmful alternative compared to other deterrents, critics argue that the root of the problem lies in habitat loss and a lack of long-term planning for coexisting with native wildlife.