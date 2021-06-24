Home News Featured News Money-minded woman says her husband was earning S$4,000 a year at one...

Money-minded woman says her husband was earning S$4,000 a year at one point, but adds she still loves him nonetheless

My husband is not rich, but I love him, she said.

Photo: YouTube screengrab, for illustrative purposes only

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — A self-titled money-minded woman shared her ironic story about “why money is not what woman (sic) are looking for”.

The woman, who has been with her husband for more than a decade, said that when first met him, “he was not attractive”, she wrote in an anonymous post on popular page on Monday (Jun 21). She added that she had nothing to complain about him and even though she did not know how much he earned, was comfortable and decided to marry him.

She wrote that he proposed to her at a carpark, and after getting married, they moved in with his family. She added that at one point, “he was merely earning $4k a year as a self employed person. My career was good and at one point, I was earning 33 times” his salary.

The woman added that now, her husband earns 20 per cent of what she earns. She pays for big-ticket items like their house, or travels, while he pays for day-to-day , she wrote.
“Although I paid for the car, he drives me around and fetch me wherever I go. He would call me and pick me up without me asking. Sometimes, I would reject him as I feel is a of petrol and he would still insist”, she added.
She continued: “I am still a money-minded woman. Money is still very important to me. It is ironic that my husband is not rich, but I love him the way he is as his character is more important than anything else”.
Contradictorily, the woman said that her younger self would still not date someone who earned lesser than her. “But character is actually more important than how much he earns”, she threw in.
Her post puzzled netizens as well because while it seemed that she was trying to say how she valued her husband more than his money, her story was peppered with financial comparisons, which made it sound as if she were convincing herself.

