International COVID 19 MOH confirms 17 new Covid-19 cases, five linked to Tan Tock Seng...

MOH confirms 17 new Covid-19 cases, five linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

New local cases for ninth day in a row

Screengrab: Wikipedia

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection that are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Tuesday (May 4) also saw another 12 imported cases.

It is the ninth day in a row with confirmed new local cases.

However, there are no new cases from the migrant workers’ dormitories.

- Advertisement -

Singapore’s total case count now stands at 61,252.

MOH said the five TTSH cases “were detected from our proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital or their close contacts, and had already been placed on quarantine”.

In total, 40 cases are now linked to the TTSH cluster. It is the largest of nine active clusters in Singapore.

MOH said on Monday that the number of new cases in the community has increased from 10 in the week before to 60 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from four in the week before to 10 in the past week.

Of the eight cases added to the TTSH cluster on Monday, five were patients, aged between 53 and 94, who were transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for isolation on April 28. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jess Chua, the new head of PSP’s youth wing, to tackle mental health and environment issues

Singapore – Ms Jess Chua is the new head of the youth wing of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP). She was appointed on Thursday (April 29). Ms Chua, 37, replaces Mr Terence Soon, who announced his resignation on Apr 26. Media outlets reported...
View Post
Featured News

TikToker uses her passion for cooking to become a viral sensation

Singapore -- Engel Koh is not just any other person on TikTok, creating content. Don't be fooled by her day job as the managing director of an events company. Ms Koh has amassed more than 26 million views on TikTok pursuing...
View Post
Arts

Actor Terence Cao to plead guilty to breaking Covid regulations with b-day party last October

Singapore— Television actor Terence Cao's lawyer said in court on Tuesday (Apr 27) that the celebrity will plead guilty to flouting Covid-19 regulations in October last year, when he hosted a birthday party for fellow actor Jeffrey Xu. The party was attended...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent