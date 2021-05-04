MOH confirms 17 new Covid-19 cases, five linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection that are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Tuesday (May 4) also saw another 12 imported cases.

It is the ninth day in a row with confirmed new local cases.

However, there are no new cases from the migrant workers’ dormitories.

- Advertisement -

Singapore’s total case count now stands at 61,252.

MOH said the five TTSH cases “were detected from our proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital or their close contacts, and had already been placed on quarantine”.

In total, 40 cases are now linked to the TTSH cluster. It is the largest of nine active clusters in Singapore.

MOH said on Monday that the number of new cases in the community has increased from 10 in the week before to 60 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from four in the week before to 10 in the past week.

Of the eight cases added to the TTSH cluster on Monday, five were patients, aged between 53 and 94, who were transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for isolation on April 28. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg