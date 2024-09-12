Featured News SG Politics

MND rules out raising $14,000 income ceiling for first-time BTO buyers

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 12, 2024
Singapore residential building, also known as HDB

SINGAPORE: National Development Minister Desmond Lee has confirmed that the Government will maintain the existing $14,000 monthly household income ceiling for first-time buyers of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, with no plans to introduce a higher threshold for applicants earning between $14,000 and $16,000.

This decision, Mr Lee indicated, is aimed at ensuring that limited housing supply and subsidies remain accessible to lower- and middle-income families.

Minister Lee explained that approximately 80% of Singaporean households fall within the $14,000 income ceiling, which is designed to target assistance where it is most needed.

“The current income ceiling allows us to prioritise the lower- to middle-income households for subsidised housing, ensuring that the subsidies are directed to those who need it most,” he said.

While some households earning between $14,000 and $16,000 may feel limited by the cap, the minister highlighted that these families still have access to other housing options.

In particular, he said they can explore purchasing resale HDB flats, which have no income ceiling restrictions, as well as Executive Condominiums (ECs).

Moreover, these higher-earning households can also qualify for the Proximity Housing Grant (PHG), which offers up to $30,000 in financial support for those purchasing a resale flat near or with their parents or children. This scheme allows greater flexibility for families looking to live close to one another while still benefitting from some government assistance.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

‘I’m human, not animal’ — Customer tells food delivery rider who left the food order on the floor

September 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Rare Animal Sightings

Singaporean photographer’s snappy shot of crocodile feasting on fish makes a splash online

September 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News SG Politics

Govt says Founders’ Memorial will cost $335 million; $100 million more than what some expected

September 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s tech sector unlikely to be affected by US election results, says minister

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Potential rate cuts could boost Singapore Reits, analyst says

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.