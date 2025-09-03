// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Mixed reactions abound as ex-teacher-student couple with 25-year age gap celebrate 5 years of marriage

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Mixed reactions have arisen online after a Malaysian daily reported on the marriage between a 51-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband, who was once her student.

According to Malaysian media outlet Sin Chew Daily, 26-year-old Akmal and 51-year-old Suhana first met in 2016 when he was her student. After years of getting to know each other, the two were married in 2020. Despite their 25-year age difference, the couple told the paper they have been happily married for five years.

Following their marriage, Akmal and Suhana entered the catering industry. They now run three restaurants in Malaysia.

Their love story went viral as early as 2021, gaining attention on TikTok and drawing crowds of customers eager not only to try their food but also to see the couple in person. Some couples even travelled from other parts of the country to meet the owners.

Suhana has continued working as a teacher while helping to manage the business. The couple has also expressed the hope of having a child soon.

See also  No VEP checks at peak hours for now due to installation delays—Malaysia’s Transport Ministry

The couple’s story has not been without controversy. While some netizens applauded their marriage as proof that love can defy age and convention, others voiced unease about how the relationship began.

Concerns have been raised online over grooming and the imbalance of power between a teacher and her student. Critics pointed out that the wide age gap, coupled with the fact that Akmal was still underage when they first met, made the relationship troubling in their view, even if the marriage itself only took place once he was an adult.

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Members of the public come together to help put out People’s Park Complex fire

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a snacks stall...

Singaporean woman, 36, wonders if she should continue with corporate life or get into academia

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought career advice on...

Lamborghini supercar totalled in Yishun collision, two injured

SINGAPORE: A Lamborghini supercar was left badly wrecked after...

S’poreans say Toa Payoh’s vibe is ‘geriatric’, but the food is good

SINGAPORE: When a Reddit user who had just moved...

Business

One in three Singaporean firms are pessimistic about business outlook in 2025: SCCCI survey

SINGAPORE: About a third of local businesses remain pessimistic...

Disney to pay US$10M fine after allowing data collection on children under 13, FTC says

WASHINGTON: The Walt Disney Company will pay a US$10...

Boustead Singapore submits regulatory applications for REIT listing to MAS and SGX

SINGAPORE: Boustead Singapore has submitted regulatory applications for the...

Is your job at risk of being replaced by AI?

SINGAPORE: To call artificial intelligence (AI) a disruptor is...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

