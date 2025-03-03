SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee working in the back-office tech department of a UK bank has taken to social media to express his disappointment over not receiving a salary increment for two consecutive years.

“I haven’t received a salary increment for two consecutive years—three times in total, with the first being during COVID, which I understood,” he wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Mar 2). “However, missing out on an increment for the past two years feels excessive.”

He added that he is fairly certain about leaving and will start his job search immediately. However, he wonders whether, in the meantime, it would be “worth speaking to his manager” to understand why he has not received an increment.

In the thread, one Singaporean Redditor responded that the employee could raise his concern during the performance review or appraisal. “You can mention during those times and back up your request with some evidence of performance indicators,” he continued.

Another asked, “Can you make a convincing case that your performance deserves a raise?”

Others, however, speculated that the employee could have hit the salary ceiling, which could explain the lack of increments for the last two years. One suggested that the employee ask HR about this, while another advised him to look for another job.

A third said, “Of course, it’s worth speaking up. What if they give you a small increment you aren’t satisfied with? Can you continue pushing after that? How sure are you of a good increase even if you switched jobs?”

Are you underpaid?

If you’ve been working for years without a pay raise, it might be time to step back and ask yourself whether you are being paid what you are worth. According to JobStreet, one way to check is by comparing your salary to what others in your industry earn. Websites like Payscale can give you an idea of the average salary for your job, making it easier to see if your pay is fair.

Reaching out to people in your industry is also a great way to figure out where you stand. If you find out that your peers or even juniors in the same role are earning more than you, it could suggest that something is off with your compensation. This might mean that your employer isn’t keeping up with industry standards or that your contributions are being undervalued.

Another thing to think about is how your job has changed over time. If you’ve taken on more responsibilities without a salary increase over the years, it might be a sign that you are due for a raise. Doing more work without extra pay is never ideal.

Moreover, monitoring inflation is a smart way to gauge whether your salary is truly keeping up. If the cost of living has risen by 2.3%, but your paycheck has stayed exactly the same, then, in reality, you are earning less than before.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)