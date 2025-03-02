SINGAPORE: A man ranted online after his girlfriend landed a job at a well-known, big company—one for which he had helped her pass the online assessment—while he didn’t even get an interview.

In his post on r/SGexams, the man shared that he and his girlfriend had applied for the same tech internship at a well-known multinational corporation. And because his girlfriend struggled with the online assessment, couldn’t debug her own code, kept failing test cases and was stressing over it, he stepped in to assist her.

“I helped her understand the logic, debugged her code, and even wrote some test cases for her. Some of mine were wrong, but overall, I made sure her submission was solid,” he said.

The man wrote that he had also taken the ‘same online assessment, solved everything correctly, double-checked his answers, and submitted it with full confidence.’ However, only his girlfriend was invited for an interview.

“I get absolutely nothing. No rejection, no feedback—just ignored. Then, she gets the offer. I’m still sitting here with nothing. Meritocracy is dead,” he continued.

To make things worse, he also found out that his girlfriend is now “networking with some senior” she met on LinkedIn.

The man mentioned that his girlfriend went out for drinks with this senior and texted him constantly, which ultimately made him wonder if he “was just a stepping stone” to her.

“I only find out about this when she casually mentions it in passing—like it’s nothing. Didn’t even bother to tell me beforehand,” he said. “What the hell am I supposed to do in this situation? Everyone is friendly and nice until the ‘bottom line’ is tested, lol.”

“You whine about meritocracy, yet you contradict the very concept of it…”

Many criticised the man in the discussion thread, with some calling him “bitter” and saying it was his own fault for helping his girlfriend cheat on the assessment in the first place.

One user said, “You did kinda cheat for her; you should have let her do her own work. You whine about meritocracy, yet you contradict the very concept of it. Also, with regards to the networking, I can’t say anything without more information, but this seems like something you should talk to her about.”

Another commented, “You actively helped kill meritocracy, and you’re only bitter because your girlfriend is leaving you; please don’t pretend like this is some grand philosophical insight about meritocracy.”

A third told him, “You should just break up. Being jealous and resentful of your partner is a death flag for any relationship. Next time, if you know you’re not that generous, don’t act like a better person than you know you are.”

Still, not everyone was against him. A few users sympathized with his situation, believing that while he had made mistakes, he didn’t deserve to be completely torn apart online.

One user wrote, “Come on, man is just beginning to learn. He helped his girlfriend cheat, probably out of naive good intentions but is now learning from the consequences that cheating in general is bad. He doesn’t need to be ridiculed by the whole internet.”

Another added, “Hey man, I know most people here are mocking you, but I empathize with you. Hope things get better in the future.”

