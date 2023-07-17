Miss Singapore Carissa Yap graduates with double major degree while doing her pageant duties

SINGAPORE: Carissa Yap, the recently crowned Miss Universe Singapore, recently graduated at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and completed her studies with double major degrees. In an Instagram post, the beauty queen stated in her post caption: “Finally Graduated! Thank You @nusbizschool for all the memories.”

Carissa is a business student at NUS who majors in both finance and economics. She managed to have five distinctions for her A-levels as well. To make her more impressive, she graduated while doing her pageant duties alongside her studies.

She told her school’s newsletter that one of her biggest challenges was ‘veering close to burnout’ due to school deadlines and long hours of photoshoots. Fortunately, her group mates agreed to adjust their project calls at night to accommodate her busy schedule.

Carissa represented Singapore at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana. In an interview with Singapore National Co-operative Federation, she stated that her experience was ‘fun, stressful, and refreshing.’

Netizens expressed their congratulatory messages to the queen by commenting on the said IG post.

One IG user stated: “Congratulations queen, proud of you ❤️🎊”

Another IG user remarked: “Congrats on your graduation from the 8th top university in the world, the National University of Singapore!!! 👏👏👏”

More IG users declared: “MY DEAREST CARISSA🌸🌸;) CONGRATS FOR YOUR GRADIATION this time 🎉🎉🎊🎊🌸🌸🌺🌺🌼🌼💎💎 So proud of you, my dear ❤️❤️💖💖Thursday is a great day to expect great things”, “Power your multitasking 😁queen of multitasking 👏”, “happy grad pretty girl!! ❤️”, and “so proud of you Carissaaaaaa! 😍” /TISG

