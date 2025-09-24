Minibuses illegally parked outside MRT stations to be tracked by CCTV cameras

SINGAPORE: Following complaints from the public about minibuses parking for about half an hour every morning in the MRT station drop-off area and causing disturbances, the authorities have stepped up enforcement efforts and installed CCTV cameras.

In Singapore, a vehicle is considered parked when it stops longer than it takes longer than it takes to pick up or drop off people or items. It will be considered even if there is a driver inside and the engine is running.

Complaints from the people

A man who is constantly at the Tanah Merah MRT station reported to Lianhe Zaobao that at least five minibuses were parked at the drop-off area from 7 am every day. He shared that this had been going on for one to two years, and he had already filed a complaint.

According to him, the buses mainly take employees to work, and they stop for half an hour, their engines still running as they wait for passengers.

“This not only takes up road space but also causes environmental pollution…It should not be illegal for cars, buses, or minibuses to be parked for long periods of time at the pick-up and drop-off areas,” he declared.

When the reporters visited the site, a taxi driver also shared that he saw minibuses parked in the drop-off area when he did his rounds, but he was not sure how long they stayed. He admitted that the buses disrupted traffic.

LTA authorities’ call to action

The Land Transport Authority said they were aware of the situation and had been enforcing rules against illegal parking. The authorities were also doing their best to communicate with the drivers and educate them to follow the law.

“We have recently received notification that some drivers have violated the ordinance within the MRT station area, and we have taken enforcement action,” the authorities said.

Singaporeans can report illegal parking through the OneMotoring website or app. Drivers who are considered first-time offenders can be fined up to S$300. Repeat offenders may face higher penalties. Moreover, if a driver continues to run the engine when parked for reasons other than traffic conditions, he or she may be fined up to S$2,000.