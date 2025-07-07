// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 11, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
1 min.Read

MINDEF tank clips lamp post near Parliament House; no injuries reported

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Ministry of Defence tank struck a street lamp while making a turn onto North Bridge Road on Saturday evening (5 July), causing minor damage to the lamp post but no injuries.

According to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the armoured vehicle was turning right in front of Parliament House when it clipped the roadside lamp post at about 7:22pm. The impact caused the lamp post to tilt slightly.

The video shows the tank pausing momentarily after the collision before reversing safely and moving away from the area. Several personnel were seen on site checking the scene shortly afterwards.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson has since confirmed that the tank had been participating in a mobile unit display at an event and had been making its way back to its base when the incident took place.

The spokesperson said the incident was caused by a mechanical failure as the vehicle navigated the turn.

See also  "Economical bee hoon" for $7.70? — Customer asks coffee shop at Punggol to confirm price, but shop "auntie simply ignores her"

“At the time of the incident, the tank was travelling at approximately 20 kilometres per hour, which was within the permitted range,” the spokesperson said. “The driver responded in accordance with standard operating procedures.”

The ministry added that the tank remained within a designated cordoned area and was kept clear of public pedestrian zones throughout the incident. No damage was reported to the vehicle itself, and it was recovered without further issue.

“No one was injured in the accident,” the spokesperson shared.

MINDEF worked with the Land Transport Authority to carry out repairs on the lamp post, which sustained minor damage.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore