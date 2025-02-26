SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Tuesday (Feb 24) that there will soon be a new Chief of Army. Brigadier-General Cai Dexian, who is currently the Commander of 3rd Singapore Division, will be taking over from Major-General David Neo on March 21.

The ministry said that this is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Brigadier-General Cai, 40, is an SAF Overseas Scholarship awardee. He has been with the armed forces since 2003.

The incoming Chief of Army is an Armour Officer by vocation and previously held a number of senior command and staff appointments in MINDEF and the SAF, having served as Commanding Officer of the 48th Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, Commander of the 8th Singapore Armoured Brigade, Head of the Joint Plans and Transformation Department, Director of Personnel Policy and Commander of the 3rd Singapore Division.

“BG Cai drove many capability development and force transformation efforts for the SAF, such as establishing the Digital and Intelligence Service and developing the SAF 2040 long-term plan. BG Cai was also deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, as part of the SAF’s contribution to the international reconstruction efforts there,” MINDEF added.

The ministry also noted that Major-General Neo, 47, who joined the army in 1996, has served the SAF with distinction and is the first Commando officer to be appointed COA.

He served his junior command tours in the Commando Formation, after which he commanded the First Battalion Singapore Guards, 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade, and 3rd Singapore Division.

Major-General Neo has also had important positions at MINDEF and the SAF during the course of his career, having served as Head of the Joint Plans and Transformation Department, Director of Joint Operations, and Deputy Secretary (Technology).

He was appointed Chief of Army early in 2022.

“Under his stewardship, the Singapore Army maintained a high level of operational readiness, expanded its range of capabilities, and enhanced its interoperability with government agencies,” MINDEF noted, expressing deep appreciation to him for his leadership and service.

Major-General Neo led the Army 2040 transformation plan, directing the operationalisation of new warfighting concepts, inter-service integration, acquisition of cutting-edge warfighting systems, as well as development of workforce, innovation and digitalisation initiatives.

MINDEF noted that after the COVID-19 pandemic, he spearheaded the resumption and expansion of local and overseas integrated, large-scale training and live-firing, as well as expanded collaboration with the militaries of major powers and regional countries. During this time, the army also executed multiple operations, including the disposal of one of the biggest wartime bombs unearthed in the city-state. /TISG

Read also: MINDEF: Scammers impersonating Ng Eng Hen on WhatsApp