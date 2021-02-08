Miley Cyrus gives Britney Spears a shoutout during her performance

- Advertisement -

Miley Cyrus had Britney Spears on her mind. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker let everyone know this during her headlining set for the Super Bowl LV pregame performance.

At the start of the show, Cyrus declared that “We love Britney” and also paid tribute to Spears by adding her name to the lyrics of her hit song, Party in the USA.

Cyrus’ performance paid tribute to some of her other favourite icons such as Joan Jett, who she brought out to sing Bad Karma, Bad Reputation, and I Hate Myself For Loving You. After her performance with Jett, Cyrus said that when folks think of football weekend, they don’t always think of strong women, but after this, she thinks that they will. Cyrus went on to sing a Plastic Hearts song Night Crawling with Billy Idol and also his 1982 hit White Wedding.

The former Disney star also covered tracks like Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like A Hole, Dolly Parton’s Jolene, Bikini Kill’s Rebel Girl and Blondie’s Heart of Glass. Cyrus ended her set by performing her inspiring song The Climb and of course, Wrecking Ball.

According to a Buzzfeed report on February 8, the singer said she needed the performance as much as anybody else, when asked about her first show in a year. The performance was very important to Cyrus because she got to perform for healthcare workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said that it is her honour to perform for them and that her gratitude towards them is infinite.

Born on November 23, 1992, Destiny Hope Cyrus, known more popularly as Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. Noted for her distinctive raspy voice, her music spans a range of styles, from pop and country pop to hip hop, experimental and rock.

Cyrus is the best-selling artist born in the 1990s, and has attained the most US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the 21st century by a female artist, with a total of 13 entries. Her personal life, public image, and performances have often sparked controversy and received widespread media coverage.

