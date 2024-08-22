SINGAPORE: A moment of kindness has captured the attention and hearts of many after a few foreign workers were seen distributing umbrellas to pedestrians during a rainy day at the Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange.

This thoughtful gesture, witnessed by a resident, has since gone viral online, drawing widespread praise from netizens.

On Tuesday (20 Aug), a netizen took to the popular Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share the heartwarming scene she witnessed as she was on her way to pick up her daughter from the bus interchange.

As it was raining heavily and her daughter did not have an umbrella, the woman who lives in the Choa Chu Kang neighbourhood went to pick her daughter up.

While waiting at a traffic light, the Singaporean noticed a woman crossing the road with an umbrella. Upon reaching the other side, the woman handed the umbrella to a foreign worker, who then passed it on to another student needing to cross the street.

After the student reached safety, the foreign worker handed the umbrella to another person.

It was then that the Singaporean woman realized that two foreign workers were stationed at the interchange, holding multiple umbrellas and offering them to passers-by who were caught in the downpour without any protection.

Deeply moved by this act of kindness and feeling it deserved recognition, the woman posted the story online, which quickly gained traction and prompted an outpouring of admiration and appreciation from the online community.

Commenters praised the selflessness and community spirit of the foreign workers, highlighting how such small but meaningful actions can have a significant impact. /TISG