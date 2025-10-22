Migrant worker painting HDB block stuns woman singing Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, she thought it was Spotify

SINGAPORE: When she heard singing coming from outside her flat, a woman thought it was a Spotify playlist she was overhearing. Instead, it turned out to be a migrant worker who was painting the walls outside her window.

She marvelled at his singing voice as he went through songs by Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, and posted the video on TikTok on Oct 17 (Friday).

The woman, who goes by @Tamssst on the platform, was so wowed by his singing that when he went down to her eye level, she opened her window and gave him a snack. She also complimented him on his voice and urged him to keep on singing. In return, he gave her a big smile.

“He truly finds joy in the hard work that he does by singing. And he deserves recognition for both jobs well done. Just look at the smile on his face! Made my day,” the TikToker wrote in the caption.

At the beginning of the video, the migrant worker can he heard singing Sheeran’s “All of the Stars.” At first, all that can be seen of him are his legs as he stood on a gondola, painting.

“Thought it was probably a Spotify playlist, but it was this guy’s actual voice! NGL but he sang really well! He sang songs from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and other artists while meticulously painting the block,” she wrote on her clip.

Later, when the gondola was lowered, the worker can be seen closing the window, presumably in preparation for working on the wall outside her unit. But the post author opens it again so she can show him her appreciation.

She also asked if the man was Thai, and he nodded in assent, though some commenters noted that the man might actually be Burmese based on a conversation they heard between him and others.

Her video has since been viewed over 270,000 times, and many TikTok users have left comments.

“It is what it is. Born a singer, forced to be a painter,” one wrote.

“Someone should set up the alternative to Singapore’s Got Talent … not run by the media organisations … you’ll find the real talent,” another chimed in.

“What a voice!” a TikTok user added.

Another wrote, “With that voice, he can make it as a singer. All he needs is someone to open a door for him. Wish him the best of luck.”

Others, meanwhile, thanked the post author for showing kindness to the migrant worker. /TISG

