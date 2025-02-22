SINGAPORE: An employer seeks netizens’ opinions on whether asking her domestic helper to stop singing is reasonable.

Posting in the Facebook group ‘MDW in Singapore’ on Friday (Feb 21), the employer shared that her household likes to keep things quiet, especially during activities that need concentration, like “working from home, reading, or praying.” However, their new helper enjoys singing aloud, which has become somewhat distracting for everyone at home.

Uncertain about handling the situation, the employer turned to the group for advice, wondering if it would be fair to ask the helper not to sing whenever they were around.

“Your house, your rules!”

In the comments section, many netizens agreed that since she is the employer, she has the right to set household rules.

One netizen commented, “Your house, your rules! It’s just right for you to lay the house rules [and] make it clear to her the dos and don’ts inside the house, especially when you are around. That’s reasonable.”

Another said, “Tell her like this, ‘Your voice is nice; I like it, but it will be nicer if you are quiet, and I appreciate that, thank you.’”

A third remarked, “Yes, you can tell her nicely… it’s reasonable.”

Some mentioned that their helpers sing at home as well, indicating that this is a common occurrence rather than an isolated case. One shared, “My helper sings at the top of her voice, too. And in her room, she talks and laughs super loud. I’ve told her multiple times to lower her volume, but it’s no use.”

The discussion also drew responses from domestic helpers, who shared their own perspectives on why they enjoy singing while working. One helper explained that singing helps her cope with personal struggles.

She said, “I love to sing while cleaning the house because it helps me avoid thinking about things I can’t control, like personal problems. What I do is when my employer is around, I put on my Bluetooth earphones, play the music, and sing in my head. You can suggest this to your helper. Thank you.”

Communicate the house rules to your helper

If you ever encounter issues with your migrant domestic worker (MDW), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recommends handling them through open and respectful communication. Instead of letting frustrations build up, it is best to have a calm and honest conversation about your expectations.

Being clear about house rules and what’s acceptable can help prevent misunderstandings. At the same time, it’s important to be patient and listen to your helper’s side of the story. Sometimes, what seems like a small issue to you might be something she’s unaware of or didn’t realize was a problem.

By addressing concerns early on rather than letting them pile up, both the employer and helper can maintain a more positive and harmonious working relationship

