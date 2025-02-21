SINGAPORE: An employer is facing backlash online after complaining about buying drinks for her helper at restaurants.

In a recent post on the r/askSingapore forum, the employer shared that she and her family have always tried to be generous and accommodating toward their helper. During grocery runs, they let their helper pick out whatever drinks or food she wants, whether it is seafood, nuggets, or other treats.

They also made it clear that she is welcome to eat anything at home, with only one exception: food meant for their child. From the employer’s perspective, this arrangement was already more than fair. The helper had plenty of food options, no strict restrictions, and access to a well-stocked home kitchen. However, despite these privileges, the helper continued to ask for more, and this left the employer feeling increasingly uncomfortable.

She explained, “Our family have the habit of bringing water bottles whenever we head out. We will also remind her to bring hers. However, she always request us to buy her drinks in restaurants when none of us actually ordered drinks. She will then say that she will pay me for the drinks. But we will just buy for her without accepting her money.”

“To be fair, whenever we go grocery shopping, we allowed her to buy whatever drinks she wants as well. It’s just that we find it expensive to buy drinks in restaurants,” she continued.

On top of that, the employer shared that the helper had also started asking her mother to buy her dinner. Just like with the drinks, she would offer to pay back the money, but the employer’s mother would never actually accept it.

Feeling uneasy about the whole situation, the employer turned to the internet for advice, asking “what others would do” if they were in her shoes.

“Give her $100 and deduct that from her salary.”

After ranting about the situation online, the employer got slammed by Singaporean Reddit users, who didn’t hold back in calling her out for being ‘stingy’ and unreasonable.

“What is the problem here? Are you insinuating that your helper is trying to take advantage of your family? Helper already says she is willing to pay for the food and drink. Your family ownself don’t want to enforce and hold her accountable for her words and action. That is a ‘you’ problem,” one Redditor snapped.

“The problem is you all don’t accept her money isn’t it? Not because she don’t want to give. Then it’s a you problem, wanting to appear like you are generous by rejecting her payment but internally still don’t feel happy about it,” another chimed in.

“Huh, can afford to hire maid, eat in restaurant but cannot afford a drink?” a third commented.

Still, there were a few Redditors who understood where the employer was coming from and gave her advice on how to handle the situation.

“When she says she will pay you back, just say, ‘Ok, in that case, I will deduct from your pay then.’ You see if she will eventually stop ordering drinks at restaurants,” one advised.

“Why not tell her to bring her wallet out? Ownself buy and pay? If no money, you give her $100 and deduct that from her salary. Then she is free to spend the $100 on food or drinks whenever you all go out for that month. Save you the trouble of keeping a record of every single thing she buys too,” another said.

In related news, another employer took to social media to share that her new helper refuses to eat meals at home, even though she had previously claimed she was not picky with food and had no allergies.

Posting in the MDW in Singapore Facebook group on Thursday (Feb 13), the employer explained that the helper assured them she had no food preferences during the interview. However, after moving in last week, she told them she does not like chicken wings, pork belly, or anything oily.

Read more: Employer says her new maid refuses to eat despite saying she’s ‘not picky’ about food

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)