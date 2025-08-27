Middle-aged man surrenders to police after strangling ‘controlling’ girlfriend to death

MALAYSIA: A 47-year-old man in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, strangled his 52-year-old girlfriend to death before surrendering to the police on Saturday evening (Aug 23).

Police said the suspect confessed that he acted under pressure, claiming his girlfriend had been too controlling of him. He admitted to strangling her in the rented apartment they shared.

When officers arrived at the scene, another tenant informed them that the couple had been staying in the back room of the unit. Upon opening the door, police discovered the woman lying unconscious on the bed.

Medical staff arrived at 10:47 p.m. and confirmed the woman’s death on the spot. Authorities believe she had died more than four hours earlier.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, along with caning.