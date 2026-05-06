Mid-career workers reveal why they no longer care about climbing the corporate ladder: ‘I want to pick up a life skill, hug my pets, travel to different places’

SINGAPORE: Back in the day, once folks got their university degree and landed a good job, the next thing on their list was usually “climbing the corporate ladder.” They wanted bigger paychecks, larger desks, cooler job titles, and more prestige. That was the common goal.

Now, however, some mid-career workers in Singapore are deciding to ditch that ambition.

In a recent Reddit thread, these workers revealed why they no longer care about moving up the ranks.

The discussion started after one user shared that they realised pushing for “more responsibility, a better title, and more money” is no longer worth it.

According to them, every promotion now seems to come with a price: “more stress, less energy, less patience, less presence outside work.”

“It feels like you earn more on paper while losing parts of your actual life,” they wrote. “What’s confusing is I can’t tell if this is maturity, burnout, or me becoming complacent. Part of me thinks I should still be hungry and pushing harder. Another part of me wonders if chasing growth for its own sake is how people wake up one day successful and quietly miserable.”

“I’m curious if anyone else went through this shift, where career progress stopped automatically feeling like the right answer. Did you lean in harder, step back, or redefine success completely?”

Life outside work

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean commenter said they stopped chasing promotions once they learned that everyone has ‘very finite time and energy.’

“I want to have more energy for my family, friends, hobbies, and my other interests. I want to pick up a life skill, hug my pets, travel to different places, read, and do my arts and crafts,” they wrote, seemingly hopeful about what life has in store for them outside of work.

“A job is just a means for me to earn income to supplement everything outside of my job. I see some people at the management level earning high income and having plenty of authority at work, but they’ve totally got no life/no hobbies—nothing going on outside of work.

“I see all these people, and I thought to myself, that’s not who I want to become. If anything, even with lots of money, that’s a damn miserable and sad life.”

Taking a pay cut

Another user shared that they chose to leave a higher-paying role in exchange for better work-life balance.

“I resigned from a job that brought home S$5.5K SGD after CPF, and now I only bring home S$3.7K SGD. In exchange for better work-life balance and physical and emotional mental health, it’s so, so worth it.”

They added, “The only downside is my dating options are pretty much nonexistent when women find out about my salary, but so be it.”

Realisations during the pandemic

A third explained that their perspective didn’t change even after they had a kid, but when the pandemic started, and their company began work-from-home arrangements, they felt “liberated” and realised for the first time that work isn’t everything.

“It just went downhill from there,” they said. “You could be giving 200%, and everyone thinks you are amazing, BUT it does not translate into any increments, bonuses, etc.”

“I still work because I have bills to pay, but I don’t give 200%, I don’t give 150%, I don’t even give 100% (unless it’s a crunch time type of situation). I’m probably just giving something in the 50-70% range on a daily basis …. sometimes worse.”

Stepping out of the rat race

A fourth Redditor, now 38 and single, said they stopped focusing on career growth after securing their housing.

“Once my BTO mortgage was completed, I just didn’t want career growth anymore, and I started prioritising my well-being,” they wrote.

“I want to seek something more meaningful in my life instead of continuing to be stuck in the corporate rat race. Ambition is definitely still there to find ways to earn more than what I did in corporate life, but I want to find something that I have control of my time with and not something repetitive.”

Reassessing life after a health scare

A fifth individual wrote that a health scare forced them to rethink their priorities.

“After a bad experience where my health got compromised, I’ve redefined my priorities as 1) my own health, 2) my family, and 3) my job,” they said.

“I’ve turned down opportunities and ensured I can knock off on the dot and not bring work home so I can be fully present with my children.”

“To me, success is being able to have good health, a close relationship with the people who matter to me, and doing things I find meaningful at work. I don’t care about prestige or a high title. I don’t need to be super rich.”

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