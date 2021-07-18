Michelle Yeoh wanted to work with James Cameron very badly

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Michelle Yeoh wanted to work with director James Cameron so badly that she joined the Avatar sequels. The Malaysian-born actress, 58 who will be playing Dr.Karina Mogue in the upcoming sci-fi sequels (she is reportedly in four of them) admitted that she is privileged to be working together with the Titanic director.

Yeoh told CinemaBlend.com: “I said to James, ‘I don’t know why I’m here, I’m here because you’re a genius and I am the biggest fan. I mean, I would be your coffee lady. I would just come here and sit down and watch you.’

“He’s created these amazing worlds and there’s just no end to it. You just sit there in awe and listen, and he’s very giving and sharing, so it makes life so easy.”

The first Avatar sequel is scheduled to be out in December 2022, more than a decade after the original’s release. According to 8days.sg, the movie also stars original cast members Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

Yeoh will next be seen in the hitwoman thriller Gunpowder Milkshake (opening here July 22) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (in cinemas Sept 2). She recently joined the cast of The Witcher prequel limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origins.

Born on August 6, 1962 Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng is a Malaysian actress who rose to fame in 1990s Hong Kong action films and is best known internationally for her roles in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), along with recent international English-language films and series. She was more recently featured in CBS All-Access'/Netflix's Star Trek: Discovery (2017–2020) where she was the captain of the USS Shenzhou and Emperor from the Mirror Universe. She is also currently set to star in a Star Trek spinoff, about Section 31. Yeoh is credited as Michelle Khan in her early Hong Kong films./TISG

