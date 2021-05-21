MFA reminds US embassy ‘not to interfere in our domestic social, political matters’ after co-hosting of webinar with LGBT group

- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Wednesday (May 19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement expressing regret that the US embassy had co-hosted a webinar with local LGBTQ+ community organisation Oogachaga on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the ministry reminded the US embassy “that foreign missions here are not to interfere in our domestic social and political matters, including issues such as how sexual orientation should be dealt with in public policy”.

The seminar had been held on Monday (May 17) to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia with a focus on the economic advantages of LGBTQI+ equality and inclusion.

A Reuters report quotes the US embassy in Singapore as having said, “The US Embassy regularly works with civil society partners on a wide range of issues to build awareness and advance the human rights of all persons.”

Oogachaga, which was established in 1999, describes itself as “a community-based, non-profit professional organisation, working with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer & gender-diverse (LGBTQ+) individuals, couples & families in Singapore.”

But in a country where sexual acts between men are against the law under the Penal Code, discussing issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community may be perceived as a political act.

The group’s executive director, Mr Leow Yangfa, said that Oogachaga “notes with surprise” the statement from the MFA, adding that the webinar had been by invitation only and that none of the speakers had tackled the issue of sexual orientation in relation to public policy.

Mr Leow is quoted by CNA as saying, ”The event was invitation-only, and moderated by an Oogachaga volunteer, a Singapore citizen who reminded multinational corporations to consult with local community organisations and to always abide by the laws of the territories in which they operate, especially in Singapore.”

He added that at least two MSF (Ministry of Social and Family Development) officers were in the audience and that officers from the MFA had also been invited.

Moreover, the US government had extended no financial support for the webinar.

In its latest Facebook posts, Oogachaga invited the public to its next online event called “DrInkS-crimination! Oogachaga Fundraising Queer Trivia Night with Preetipls,” to be held next Tuesday night (May 25).

“Stuck at home with only 2 visitors on the eve of a public holiday? We welcome you online to interfere in international, domestic, social & political affairs, all in the name of fundraising for Singapore’s most-established LGBTQ+ organisation. Last chance to get your tickets NOW! Don’t worry, we won’t invite MFA,” the group wrote.

/TISG

