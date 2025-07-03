Meta faces backlash over account suspensions amid mounting user frustration

After Meta’s admission that it erroneously suspended many Facebook Groups last week, the social media platform is now under intense scrutiny, especially after it attributed the issue to a “technical error.”

A “technical error” with real-world consequences

According to the latest BBC report, for many users of the Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the problem goes beyond an anomaly in the system. For many, it means interrupted business transactions, severed social connections, and has led to emotional anguish.

Despite Meta’s assurances that the issue is being addressed, thousands of netizens have testified to being locked out of personal and professional accounts, without warning or clear-cut explanations. Additionally, many say their efforts to appeal against their account suspensions were met with mechanical replies, leaving them feeling helpless and ignored.

From lost income to lost memories

Among the most vocal detractors is Brittany Watson, a 32-year-old from Ontario, Canada, who initiated a petition when her Facebook account was abruptly deactivated for nine days. “Facebook isn’t just an app for me,” she told BBC News. “It was years of memories, connections with family, mental health support groups.”

Brittany says the psychological impact and the draining experience were serious, and her story has reverberated extensively—over 25,000 people have signed her petition. She disputes Meta’s description of the problem as isolated to Facebook Groups: “There is a problem—it’s personal accounts, business accounts, Facebook pages, and Groups.”

In the meantime, in the UK, journalist John Dale also could not access his Facebook account, and lost control over a local news group with over 5,000 members. His posts were erased, and he can no longer moderate the group of which he is the sole admin. “It’s frozen in time,” he said, adding that his appeal has so far yielded little information from Meta.

No human in sight: AI moderation under fire

The absence of customer service and the platform’s apparent dependence on AI to deal with content moderation and appeals have come under condemnation. Michelle DeMalo, a digital vendor from Niagara Falls, says she suffered a huge financial hit when her Facebook and Instagram accounts were shut off last month. Though her accounts were restored spontaneously the day after the BBC contacted Meta, she is still traumatised by the torment. “There is no human being you can talk to,” she said.

Sam Tall, a 21-year-old from Bournemouth, went through a similar shutdown of both his Facebook and Instagram accounts. His appeal was discarded within two minutes, which led him to think that no human eyes had read her appeal. “There is absolutely no way that was seen by a person,” he said. “All the memories, all my friends—gone.”

Meta says it employs a blend of mechanical tools and human assessors to implement its community guidelines. But for many, the lack of transparency and real-time support has left them with more questions than answers, and a growing belief that the tech giant is not listening to them.

With Reddit forums busy, social media protests swelling, and some users even contemplating a class action suit, Meta may find this problem won’t be so easily fixed by attributing it to a “technical error.”