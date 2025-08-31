// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Singapore
Business
1 min.Read

Meta explores partnerships with Google and OpenAI to boost AI features in apps: The Information

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Meta Platforms is looking at working with rivals Google and OpenAI to improve artificial intelligence (AI) features in its applications, The Information reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to Reuters, citing The Information’s report, leaders at Meta’s new Meta Superintelligence Labs have explored using Google’s Gemini model to provide conversational, text-based answers for the company’s main chatbot, Meta AI. They have also discussed using OpenAI’s models to power Meta AI and other AI features across Meta’s social media applications.

The report also stated that any deals with external AI providers are likely temporary, meant to enhance Meta’s products while the company develops its own models. The lab’s priority is making sure Llama 5, Meta’s next-generation AI model, can compete with other leading AI models.

Meta has already integrated external AI models in some of its internal tools for staff. For example, employees can use Anthropic models to help with coding tasks through the company’s internal coding assistant, sources said, according to the report.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is taking an “all-of-the-above” approach to building the best AI products, which includes developing its own world-leading models, partnering with companies, and open-sourcing technology.

In early July, Bloomberg reported that Apple’s top executive Ruoming Pang left the company to join Meta’s superintelligence team. /TISG

