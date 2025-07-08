// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, July 13, 2025
28.1 C
Singapore
Meta logo on building
Photo: Depositphotos/askarimullin
Less than 1 min.Read

Apple’s top AI executive to join Meta’s new super intelligence team

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

INTERNATIONAL: Ruoming Pang, Apple’s top executive overseeing artificial intelligence models, is reportedly leaving the company to join Meta’s new superintelligence team, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In his upcoming role at Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, Mr Pang, who led Apple’s foundation models team, will reportedly receive a compensation package worth millions of dollars annually.

The move comes as major tech firms, including Meta, step up efforts to secure top AI talent by offering multimillion-dollar pay packages and aggressively pursuing high-profile acquisitions amid the AI race.

According to Reuters, Mr Zuckerberg recently reorganised the company’s AI operations under a new division known as Meta Superintelligence Labs. 

The division will be led by 28-year-old Alexandr Wang, former CEO of data labelling start-up Scale AI, who will take on the role of chief AI officer at Meta, Reuters reported, citing a source.

Meta invested in Scale AI last month in a deal that valued the startup at US$29 billion and brought Mr Wang into the company.

Neither Apple nor Meta has yet responded to requests for comment. /TISG

