// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
26.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta
Photo: Depositphotos/rokas91
International
1 min.Read

Meta allegedly rakes in billions from scam ads in China as anti-fraud team gets shut down

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

Behind the glossy interface of Facebook and Instagram, millions of people fell prey to scams, illegal gambling, and pornography last year—while Meta quietly pocketed billions. According to a recent story from Reuters, Chinese advertisers alone contributed more than US$3 billion (S$3.87 million) in 2024, with nearly one in five dollars coming from content that broke the company’s own rules.

An internal team at Meta had started to fight back, flagging and removing the worst offenders, but their efforts hit a wall when CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly stepped in, dissolving the team. The outcome: Scam rates rebounded to 16% of China’s ad returns by the middle of 2025.

China’s influence on global scams is so pervasive that Meta allegedly tracks Chinese national holidays to predict when scams might rise or fall worldwide. During Golden Week, when hundreds of millions of people travel, scam activity temporarily dips—but only briefly.

Experts outside the company have criticised Meta’s approach. One consultancy told Reuters that enforcement is “inconsistent” compared to competitors, pointing out that platforms like TikTok enforce stricter rules. A Reuters test underscored the problem: Ads promising unrealistic investment returns ran freely, attracting dozens of interested users in just days.

See also  Gaza protests hurt US students seeking jobs?

The consequences are real. In March, the FBI seized US$214 million from a single Chinese stock scam that had targeted victims through Facebook and Instagram ads. Behind the numbers are everyday people—some losing life savings, others manipulated by schemes that continue unchecked while profits keep rolling in.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Construction chaos in Hougang happened due to a water pipe burst, sent water up to third floor

SINGAPORE: A construction team in Hougang is suspected of...

LTA reports high rail reliability, launches real-time MRT and LRT train status webpage

SINGAPORE: Rail reliability across Singapore’s MRT network continues to...

Street performer harassed by a man, demanding for a $2 refund after song requests

SINGAPORE: A street performer was harassed by a man...

Maid says, ‘My employer pays me the lowest salary, yet I’m made to buy groceries and cleaning supplies with my own money’

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper in Singapore is seeking help...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //