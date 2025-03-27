ASIA: Football fans in Singapore and India have something big to look forward to—Argentina’s national team is heading their way for exhibition matches as part of a new partnership between the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC.

According to Channel News Asia, the reigning world champions will play a friendly match in India this October, followed by a visit to Singapore in early 2026. While the exact details are still under wraps, the excitement is already building.

A groundbreaking partnership in Asia

For the first time, a banking giant has partnered with Argentina’s national football team in Singapore and India. HSBC now holds the official sponsorship and branding rights across both countries for the next year.

The Straits Times reports that HSBC customers will have access to match tickets, behind-the-scenes experiences, and possibly even meet-and-greet sessions with Argentina’s football stars.

AFA President Claudio Fabian Tapia described the collaboration as a major step in Argentina’s global expansion, saying:

“We are extremely pleased to have HSBC as the new sponsor of the Argentine national team in India and Singapore.”

Singaporean fans remain hopeful for Messi’s on-field magic

Argentina last played in Singapore in 2017, securing a 6-0 victory. But for many fans, that match was a letdown—Messi never showed up. Instead, he skipped the trip to prepare for his wedding, leaving ticket holders disappointed. Now, fans are hoping history won’t repeat itself.

“Hopefully, he plays this time round,” remarked Eu Chun Yee, 29, an enthusiastic Argentina supporter. “I would definitely pay to watch, even if he doesn’t come on – it’s an upgrade compared to 2017.”

Another fan added, “I am willing to pay top dollar to watch him play, even if it is for 10 minutes. Opportunities like these don’t come around often.”

Beyond just being a star-studded event, the matches are expected to boost tourism and strengthen football’s presence in Asia. While venue details and opponents remain unconfirmed, anticipation is already growing.

One thing is certain—this HSBC-AFA partnership is bringing Argentina’s football magic back to Asia. Whether Messi plays or not, Singapore and India are in for an unforgettable football moment.