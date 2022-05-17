Mercedes with blaring honk tailgates cyclist hogging middle lane

- Advertisement -

“Don’t be a self-entitled person,” wrote a netizen to a cyclist caught on camera taking up the middle lane of Keppel Road, resulting in a frustrated Mercedes driver behind him.

In a turn of events, it appears that the Mercedes driver was the bigger culprit for resorting to road rage behaviour and almost missed the entrance to the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

The video, uploaded by YouTube account MK Che and shared on road community Facebook pages like ROADS.sg, begins with a group of cyclists waiting by a junction.

As the traffic lights turned green, the cyclist went on their way, keeping to the far left lane.

However, one of the cyclists remained in the middle lane, as he wasn’t entering the expressway at the split junction.

Moments later, a black Mercedes was spotted behind the cyclist.

“Despite a relatively empty Keppel Road with no other vehicle on the right lane, a black Merc blaring honk and tailgating cyclist on middle lane, even it is easily for Merc to overtake cyclist on the right lane,” wrote MK Che.

At one point, a lorry appeared behind the Mercedes and had to slow down before transferring to the far left lane to overtake.

The tailgating continued until near the AYE entrance, the Mercedes driver almost missing the expressway.

“The driver spent almost 40sec trying to road bully a vulnerable cyclist without paying attention to his direction and route,” said MK Che.

“Cyclist was NOT wrong to have been on that lane except he was too early forming up,” noted ROADS.sg.

“The bigger culprit was the black Mercedes driver for road raging and bullying the cyclist. All cyclists are allowed on our shared roads,” it added.

Netizens commented on the video, noting the cyclist could have stayed on the left-most lane instead of filtering too early.

“The cyclist is hogging the road and causing many cars to slow down! Don’t be a self-entitled person. Go to the park and cycle if you have this kind of attitude. Safe for every road user!” wrote Facebook user Andy Yeo in a comment with over 170 likes.

“The culprit is not the black Mercedes; it’s the black shirt cyclist who is hogging the road in the centre lane. Who cycles in the centre of a three-lane road? What a self-entitled person,” added Facebook user Kelvin Tan.

Netizens also commented on MK Che’s video, noting that the other cyclists kept to the left-most lane and made it in time before going up AYE. “Either the cyclist in black is trying to be a jerk hogging up everyone’s time, or he is not skilled enough to change lanes like other cyclists, including the owner of the video. Either way, best stay off the road,” advised YouTube user Victor Png.

Road users are reminded to practise patience and graciousness, as well as defensive driving to minimize safety risks. /TISG

