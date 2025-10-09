// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 9, 2025
FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats (Janet CashCash Chin)
‘Meow Residents Transport’: People charmed by woman’s community cat home inspired by MRT cabins

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When a woman made a home for community cats that was inspired by train cabins, many people were charmed by it.

The designer, who goes by Janet CashCash Chin on Facebook, is a certified cat lover who often posts about the importance of protecting Singapore’s felines.

She posted photos and a video of her design on the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook page on Sep 29. It’s called “Meow Residents Transport.” This particular train, it seems, is headed toward Yishun.

CCC Architect has taken a long break since the SG60 cat house,” she wrote jokingly in the caption. “He says he has no inspiration. This train will probably end up near Bradell Train Station.”

555844787 10162804039231664 1842174517479358902 n
FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats (Janet CashCash Chin)

In one of the photos, a cat can be seen on top of the “MRT.” Ms Chin wrote that the cat had his work badge on and that he had just finished inspecting the train. Another cat was also lying nearby.

Ms Chin had previously made an SG60 cat house, and she said in a comment to her post that the MRT one would replace it.

528560668 10162597397801664 91114268555635574 n
FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats (Janet CashCash Chin)

Many of the group members expressed admiration for the new cat house and thanked its architect.

I think SMRT should see this and sponsor many more!” wrote one.

“Thank you very much, Janet, and on the behalf of the community cats, too,” another added.

SO NICE!!!!” a group member wrote.

“Aiyo, I want to ride leh… how much is the ticket… so I can pet pet train captain ah Chong boy boy… love it… Mummy should go run and open up Art classes for cat lovers… so creative and cute,” another chimed in.

Ms Chin’s creative design was also shared in a piece on MS News, where a commenter on Facebook joked, “Hope there are no breakdowns, lol.”

Another, however, wrote, “Sembawang meows need a Sembawang MRT train too!!”

Singapore’s community cats are well-loved and supported by many residents across the city-state. They are free-roaming and are considered to be part of communities. There are a number of groups that specialise in animal welfare, focusing on their care and adoption.

The cats are managed under the TNRM (Trap-Neuter-Return-Microchip-Microchip) Programme, which is overseen by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), under the National Parks Board (NParks). More information on the TNRM programme and the care for community cats can be found here.

/TISG

