Men in Singapore share why they’re opting to be childfree: ‘I get to save so much money’

SINGAPORE: Men in Singapore are sharing why they’ve chosen to stay childfree, saying the financial burden, uncertain future, and loss of freedom simply aren’t worth it.

The conversation started after one user asked, “Men in SG who don’t want kids, why? And do you think this is a common mindset among other men you know?”

“For me, as a guy who doesn’t want kids, it seems like most guys I know don’t want kids either, and it’s very, very rare to have a friend that wants kids, you know? For me, my reason is that I don’t want my potential kid to grow up in SG’s system. And I definitely do not want a (potential) son to have to serve NS.”

Uncertain future in Singapore

A common concern was the kind of future children would face growing up in Singapore.

Many said they were worried about rising job insecurity, soaring housing prices, and the growing impact of climate change.

Some also felt that success increasingly depends on privilege, making it much harder for children from less advantaged backgrounds to get ahead.

One commenter, who grew up in a low-income household after his father left the family, said his own experiences had shaped his decision. Although he had managed to build a good life for himself, he felt children from privileged families generally enjoyed far greater opportunities and better career prospects.

He added that he did not want his future children to struggle in a system he believed was becoming increasingly unequal.

“I’ve seen firsthand how children growing up from privileged backgrounds do lead far more meaningful lives and achieve greater success in their careers as compared to those from less privileged ones. I do not want my kids to grow up only for ruling elites to scold them down for “not being hungry enough” while conveniently absolving themselves of any blame in getting the country into the mess we are in.”

Another user wrote, “I don’t think they will have any future. I work in tech and could foresee massive unemployment and underemployment as the norm in the future. The majority of the workforce will be working in gig jobs or on a contract basis.”

Personal finance

Finances were another major reason. Several said they preferred to keep their money for savings, investments, and their own goals rather than spend it on the long list of expenses that comes with raising a child.

One user remarked, “Without kids, you can be king. With kids, you will become a slave. Choose your own future.”

Another admitted, “I just get to save so much money that otherwise would have to be put to baby products, food, clothing, and toys, then later education, then more towards education, more clothings, more food, then these days also buy them electronic devices, spend spend spend spend until reach NS, then can rest.”

A third added, “Simple, wealth accumulation. I see my friends who have kids are unable to invest money in stocks due to higher expenses.”

Freedom

For others, the decision had less to do with money and more to do with preserving the lifestyle they enjoy.

A few users said they value the freedom to take spontaneous trips, switch careers, make extravagant purchases, or simply spend their time however they like without having to put someone else’s needs first.

One wrote, “[Having a child simply] takes too much of my time. It takes away my freedom. I can’t just go travelling on a whim. I can’t impulsively spend on things I want. I can’t quit my job because now I have mouths besides my own to feed. I don’t want the responsibility. I don’t have the emotional capacity.”

Education system

Another reason, raised by one user, was Singapore’s education system.

He said he would not want his child growing up in what he sees as an intensely “stressful” and competitive environment.

“Singapore is too stressful growing up, especially going through the public education system. From before primary school to university, kids are overloaded with classes, enrichment classes, remedial, CCAs etc. Children don’t get to be children. Singapore’s environment encourages students to be toxic and highly competitive.”/TISG

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