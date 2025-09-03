Members of the public come together to help put out People’s Park Complex fire

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a snacks stall on the first floor of People’s Park Complex on Tuesday morning (Sept 2), sending thick smoke billowing through the building and causing panic among shoppers.

Videos taken by witnesses showed thick black smoke rising from the kitchen area as bystanders rushed to the scene and attempted to help put out the flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it received a report of a fire at 1 Park Road, Chinatown, involving a kitchen exhaust duct, and that the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Before firefighters arrived, residents had already used fire extinguishers to bring the blaze under control.

One person sustained minor injuries in the incident but refused to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.