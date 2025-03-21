MALAYSIA: Melaka has been officially designated as the venue for the launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), a move that underscores the nation’s ambition to further establish itself as a premier tourist destination. According to The Star, this strategic decision was confirmed by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, following discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

A strategic decision for national tourism

The launch of VMY2026 is scheduled to coincide with major global tourism events. As outlined by Minister Tiong in a statement at the 2025 Melaka Tourism Industry Engagement Programme, the event will be held in conjunction with World Tourism Day 2025 and the World Tourism Conference 2025, both scheduled for September this year.

“The Prime Minister has given the green light for the launch of VMY2026 to be held in conjunction with World Tourism Day 2025,” he stated, highlighting the significance of aligning national tourism initiatives with global events.

This timing is designed to maximise international exposure and harness the global momentum generated by these concurrent events. Minister Tiong emphasised that the launch is a vital part of the government’s broader strategy to drive economic growth through tourism.

Government and local support

In addition to the national spotlight, the local administration is playing a crucial role in ensuring the success of VMY2026. According to Malay Mail, the government has not only designated Melaka as the host city but has also approved the event’s budget, with the preparations to be managed directly by the state government.

This collaborative effort between federal and state authorities is expected to streamline the planning process and strengthen the overall impact of the launch. Melaka’s Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf Yusoh, officially officiated the event on Mar 20, 2025, reinforcing the city’s commitment to utilising its rich cultural heritage and historical significance for the national tourism campaign.

Collaborative industry efforts

Minister Tiong has called upon all stakeholders in the tourism industry to work together to promote VMY2026 both locally and internationally. “I would like to invite everyone, including social media influencers, to help promote Malaysia as a top tourist destination,” he said, urging industry players to leverage digital platforms to enhance Malaysia’s tourism profile.

Over 1,000 tourism industry participants, including Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Manoharan Periasamy and State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee Chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, have already joined the initiative. As preparations for VMY2026 gather pace, all eyes are on Melaka to deliver a vibrant and inspiring showcase of Malaysia’s cultural and tourism assets.

This strategic launch is set to not only boost the tourism industry but also pave the way for sustained economic growth.