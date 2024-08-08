SINGAPORE: If you ever dreamt of stepping into the spotlight and belting out a tune but worried your vocal prowess might not quite hit the high notes, fear not! Cos, you no longer need to worry about that…

An upcoming variety show from Mediacorp, inspired by the hit South Korean mystery music game show “I Can See Your Voice,” is set to captivate Singapore with its premiere in January 2025.

And here’s the twist – it’s not just about the golden throats; it’s a stage for all, from the melody maestros to the tone-deaf tempters.

New music game show from Mediacorp

The auditions are officially open, and all mystery singers are invited to join this unique variety programme. It’s a platform where the art of deception meets musical talent, where singers perform to either flaunt their vocal skills or cleverly disguise their lack thereof.

Celebrity contestants will put their detective skills to the test, trying to discern the true maestros from the masqueraders, eliminating the less melodious until only one remains.

The grand finale?

A grand cash prize for the last singer standing, proving that the journey is just as important as the destination in this game. And let’s not forget the panel of celebrity detectives, whose insights could make or break a contestant’s decision, adding a layer of intrigue and hilarity to the mix.

Are you ready to take the stage and become a mystery singer? Whether you’re a hidden virtuoso or a charismatic charlatan, if you’re 18 and above, you can apply by Aug 31.

Simply submit a one-minute video clip on mediacorp.sg/icanseeyourvoice, introducing yourself and performing your favourite song. Remember, it’s not just about hitting the right notes; it’s about capturing the audience’s hearts and minds.

“I Can See Your Voice”

Virginia Lim, Mediacorp’s Chief Content Officer, is buzzing with excitement: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring the local adaptation of the smash hit ‘I Can See Your Voice’ to our viewers.

Get ready for weeks of family-friendly fun and suspense, showcasing a raw talent that goes beyond traditional singing. To all the potential mystery singers out there, don’t miss your chance to be part of this musical extravaganza!”

“I Can See Your Voice” is a global format by CJ ENM, a Korea-based entertainment powerhouse, and has already enchanted audiences in over 30 countries.

Now, it’s Singapore’s turn to join the chorus. Will you be the next mystery singer to captivate the nation? Apply today and let your voice be heard – or cleverly concealed!