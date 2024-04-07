A measles outbreak has ignited fervent discourse across digital platforms and President Joe Biden is blamed for it.

Since March, Chicago has grappled with a resurgence of measles, tallying up a concerning 57 confirmed cases as of Friday. The epicenter of the outbreak appears to be a migrant shelter in the heart of the Pilsen neighborhood.

Measles, a highly contagious viral illness, spread like wildfire through the air, hitching rides on the breath, coughs, or sneezes of those infected.

In response to the escalating crisis, the CDPH issued a stern update detailing plans for administering second doses of the MMR vaccine to bolster immunity among shelter residents.

Measles and immigration policies

But beyond the realm of public health, the Chicago measles saga has morphed into a rallying cry for critics of America’s immigration policies.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement wasted no time in seizing upon the outbreak as ammunition against the Biden administration’s handling of border security.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) Research sounded the alarm on Friday, citing Chicago’s measles surge as evidence of a crisis brewing under Democratic leadership. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, echoed these sentiments, lambasting the administration’s perceived hypocrisy in prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations while seemingly turning a blind eye to the health risks posed by unregulated immigration.

Richard Grenell, a prominent Republican figure, added fuel to the fire on Thursday, characterizing Biden’s “open border” policy as a ticking time bomb for public health, citing not only the measles outbreak but also recent tuberculosis cases reported at Chicago migrant shelters.

As the virtual battleground rages on, the Chicago measles outbreak serves as more than just a health crisis—it’s a stark reminder of the intertwined complexities of immigration, public health, and political brinkmanship in contemporary America.

