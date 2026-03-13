Meals for helpers on their day off: Employer says it’s unnecessary, but others say offering food eases household tensions

SINGAPORE: Early this year, The Independent Singapore reported an employer-helper dilemma in which an employer explained that their helper had left the house at 9 a.m. on her day off but returned around 4 p.m. The employer said the situation felt awkward because, in her view, meals on a helper’s day off were not something they expected to provide. Their previous helper had never returned home so early.

Many commenters argued that debating a single meal felt even more unnecessary. Several people pointed out that helpers live in the household and help run daily life, so from that perspective, offering food when the helper returns home should not be a complicated decision.

One commenter questioned why such a small matter needed discussion at all. In their view, arguing over a single meal felt unkind, given that helpers support the household every day.

Others tried to shift the tone toward basic courtesy rather than strict obligation. One employer in the group said that this approach works best: Treat the helper like a person in the home. That could mean knocking on her door and asking if she wants to join dinner. The comment stressed that a meal can be a small way to show appreciation, while still recognising that the helper’s day off remains her own responsibility.

Some participants also noted that helpers often return home early for practical reasons. One employer said that many helpers prefer to rest at home before the next workday rather than spend the entire day outside. From this view, a helper returning at 4 p.m. is not unusual. It may just mean she wants to relax before the next morning’s routine.

However, a few comments went further, questioning the language used in the employer’s post. Another employer in the group stressed that the household hires a worker, not owns a worker. The commenter said the tone of the argument gave the impression that the helper was being treated more like property than an employee.

Legally, employers must provide food, accommodation, and rest days. Yet many daily situations fall into a grey area between contract and culture.

Nevertheless, some employers do treat the helper’s day off as a complete break for them too. In that view, helpers handle their own meals if they choose to go out. Others, as commented earlier, see the helper as part of the household and offer food whenever she is home. Neither approach breaks the law, but they can create very different living environments.

For employers, hiring a domestic helper is often framed as a practical arrangement. The goal is to keep the household running smoothly. For helpers, the arrangement is both a job and a living situation. The workplace and home are the same place. That difference can make small moments feel bigger than they really are. A meal, a conversation, or a gesture of courtesy can carry more meaning than expected.

What began as an argumentative statement from an employer soon became a reflection on how domestic workers are treated inside some homes in Singapore. While some people focused on rights and responsibilities. Others focused on empathy.

But every so often, arguments like this, even one about offering small kind gestures such as offering food, bring them into the open as something to think about.

