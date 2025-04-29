Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Photo: Facebook/Maybank (for illustration purposes only)
Business
2 min.Read

Maybank, PUJB forge strategic partnership to boost Johor entrepreneurs in JS-SEZ

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee
MALAYSIA: The Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and Perbadanan Usahawan Johor Sdn Bhd (PUJB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver comprehensive support for local businesses. This strategic move is to empower Johor’s entrepreneurs and ensure inclusive growth within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ),

As reported by The Star, this partnership is set to bridge key gaps for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through financial solutions, halal industry facilitation, and capacity-building initiatives, all vital in positioning Johor as a competitive player regionally and globally.

Strengthening the local MSME ecosystem

Maybank’s president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli highlighted that the collaboration underscored Maybank’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local entrepreneurial community.

“As a leading bank of ASEAN — with the largest branch network in Johor and 65 years of banking presence in Singapore — this partnership will play a catalytic role in advancing business growth and investments in the JS-SEZ, covering over 60,000 local MSME entrepreneurs who are currently part of PUJB’s ecosystem,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

The partnership aligns closely with the JS-SEZ’s economic objectives. It also helps ensure that local entrepreneurs are well-positioned to benefit from the influx of new investments and expanded market opportunities.

According to The Star, Maybank will collaborate with PUJB to deliver tailored banking and beyond banking solutions, including supply chain financing, strategic advisory services and modern financial tools suited to the needs of Johor’s businesses.

Driving Johor’s halal industry ambitions

Given the JS-SEZ’s focus on building a halal economic cluster, the MoU also paves the way for deeper development of this sector. “With JS-SEZ’s focus on halal, this partnership with PUJB will also contribute towards the development and positioning of JS-SEZ as the preferred regional and global halal hub,” said Khairussaleh.

He added, “Our strong global Islamic banking experience has strategically positioned us to assist in not only providing syariah-compliant financing solutions but also enables us access to the halal ecosystem and marketplace for businesses.”

This strategic alignment between banking expertise and entrepreneurial growth initiatives offers a clear pathway for Johor’s halal players to scale their businesses beyond local markets.

Positive reactions from the public

The announcement of the MoU has been met with widespread positivity. On social media, the wider public has praised the partnership’s potential impact. “Exciting update,” stated one netizen, showing optimism about Johor’s future economic landscape.

Another user also expressed enthusiasm about this growth strategy. “Big congratulations!”, their comment stated, showing their excitement about the impact of this news.

Such responses show the public’s strong confidence in the strategic alignment between financial institutions, government-linked agencies, and entrepreneurial development efforts within the JS-SEZ framework.

Building an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem

PUJB’s chief executive officer Mohd Radzi Mohd Amin reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to developing a competitive and inclusive entrepreneurial environment.

“PUJB is committed to leading the development of a competitive and inclusive entrepreneurial and cooperative ecosystem, including empowering youth, women, and rural communities through training and mentoring; access to modern technology, as well as financing and infrastructure support for shared economic prosperity,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

This approach ensures that entrepreneurship in Johor grows across all layers of society, contributing to economic resilience as well as innovation within the JS-SEZ.

Currently, Maybank has a strong physical presence in Johor, with 71 touchpoints across branches and service centres, further reinforcing its capacity to deliver accessible support to local businesses.

Read also: Johor ramps up cross-border tourism ties with Singapore ahead of VJY 2026

