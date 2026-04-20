Massive anti-drug sweep leads to 104 arrests, over $281k in drugs seized across island

SINGAPORE: A total of 104 suspected drug offenders have been arrested following a large-scale islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), with drugs worth more than S$281,000 seized.

The operation, which took place from April 12 to 17, covered multiple areas including Bendemeer, Clementi, Jurong West, Marine Parade, Telok Blangah, and Yishun.

Significant drug haul uncovered

Authorities seized a wide range of drugs during the operation, including about 1,079g of methamphetamine or ‘Ice’, 793g of cannabis, 345g of heroin, and 49g of ‘Ecstasy’. Smaller quantities of cannabis products, ketamine, GHB tablets, Erimin-5 tablets and e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were also confiscated, along with S$6,708 in cash.

According to CNB, the heroin, ‘Ice’ and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of up to 894 abusers for a week.

Arrests lead to wider network

In one case, the arrest of a married couple in Tampines Avenue 9 for suspected drug abuse led to further operations uncovering a wider network. Acting on follow-up information, CNB officers arrested a 40-year-old woman in Bedok North for suspected drug trafficking. Subsequent raids at her workplace and residence uncovered 52g of ‘Ice’.

Further investigations led to the arrest of her 46-year-old husband in Bedok Reservoir View, also for suspected trafficking, and later a 30-year-old man in Compassvale Street was linked to the case.

Large seizure in separate operation

In another operation on April 14, CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old man near Prinsep Street for suspected drug trafficking, alongside a 32-year-old woman for suspected drug abuse.

A substantial quantity of drugs was seized from the man and his motorcycle, including about 792g of ‘Ice’, 326g of heroin and 49g of ‘Ecstasy’, along with cash.

Follow-up raids at locations in Telok Blangah Rise and Yishun Avenue 1 led to additional arrests and the seizure of cannabis, more ‘Ice’ and Erimin-5 tablets.

Under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, trafficking in controlled drugs carries severe penalties. Offenders found guilty of trafficking significant quantities, such as more than 15g of pure heroin or 250g of methamphetamine, may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.

Netizens respond to enforcement efforts

The operation drew reactions online, with many expressing support for CNB’s efforts. Several netizens thanked officers for their work, with comments such as “Thanks for the hard work, vigilance and immense effort to keep Singapore Drug Free Always” and “Thanks all CNB officers for your hard work for keeping our country clean away from drugs”.

Others called for deeper action against the root of the problem. One commenter urged authorities to “investigate to arrest the suppliers, its roots… Otherwise it’s endless..”, highlighting concerns about upstream drug networks. This was emphasised by how, in this case, one arrest led to the discovery of a deeper network of traffickers.

At the same time, some expressed worry about the prevalence of drug use, with one remarking, “More and more drug use on SG”.

The operation also prompted broader reminders about drug awareness, with comments such as “#SayNoToDrugsAndAlcohol” circulating among users.

The latest sweep underscores CNB’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on drug activities across Singapore, targeting both abusers and traffickers through coordinated enforcement operations.

As investigations continue, authorities have reiterated their firm stance against drugs, maintaining a zero-tolerance approach in safeguarding the country from drug-related harm.

Read also: More than 1,500 duty-unpaid cigarette packs seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, Singaporean driver arrested