Mass Purging: RNC ‘bloodbath’ by Trump-loyalist Republicans

ByGemma Iso

March 13, 2024
Newly elected Republican Party officials who are aligned closely with former President Donald Trump, are orchestrating a significant shake-up within the Republican National Committee (RNC). The ‘mass purging’ has targeted as many as 60 staffers in what some have dubbed as a “bloodbath.”

Mass purging

This shake-up signifies a clear effort by party leadership to solidify loyalty to the former president. While some of the dismissed personnel may have opportunities to return in different roles, the message is unmistakable: allegiance to Trump is paramount.

The so-called mass purging is not merely routine restructuring. Sean Cairncross, RNC’s newly appointed chief operating officer, emphasized that the evaluation process aims to align the organization with its vision. As a result, certain individuals are being asked to resign and reapply, signaling a significant shift in the committee’s direction.

This development was exacerbated by the recent appointment of Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law.

Her arrival has triggered a wave of resignations among lower-level members, further underscoring the deep divisions within Republican ranks.

 GOP cracks expand

Moreover, the RNC finds itself embroiled in controversy over the allocation of funds to cover Trump’s legal expenses, a contentious issue that has fueled internal discord.

With the majority of members reportedly supporting the use of party funds for this purpose, the rifts within the GOP continue to widen.

Attorney George Conway mocked the timing of the purge as ill-conceived. He sarcastically remarked that replacing ousted staffers suggested potential repercussions from disgruntled former employees leaking damaging information to the press.

As the Republican Party braces for a pivotal presidential election cycle, these internal power struggles cast a shadow over its ability to present a united front.

The consequences will shape the party’s trajectory in the months to come, with implications that extend far beyond its immediate ranks.

