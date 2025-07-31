// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 31, 2025
31.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore Skyline. Singapore`s business district.
Photo: Depositphotos/ake1150sb
SG EconomySingapore News
1 min.Read

MAS likely to retain policy in October, says Morgan Stanley, but outlines 3 scenarios for policy shift

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will likely keep its current policy unchanged at its October meeting, according to Morgan Stanley. However, the firm said that could change, depending on how economic conditions evolve.

According to Singapore Business Review, Morgan Stanley said that MAS may shift to a zero per cent appreciation stance for the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) if economic growth slows and disinflation pressures intensify. Meanwhile, MAS may lower the centre of its policy band if a global recession significantly impacts domestic growth.

On the other hand, the central bank may consider tightening through a steeper slope of the policy band, though Morgan Stanley sees this as unlikely in the near future and expects it to be an option in 2026 only if economic growth outpaces expectations and the output gap closes quickly.

On Thursday (July 30), MAS said it will maintain the current rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band, with no changes to its width and the level at which it is centred amid stronger than expected growth. The decision followed two rounds of easing earlier this year, in January and April.

See also  Driving to Malaysia? Follow the three-quarter tank rule, or else!

Still, Morgan Stanley cautioned that the outlook remains uncertain and tilted towards further easing if either growth or inflation turns out weaker than expected.

MAS stated, “Prospects for the Singapore economy remain subject to significant uncertainty, especially in 2026. Changes in effective tariff rates worldwide could impact the performance of Singapore’s externally-oriented sectors. Renewed trade conflict, financial or geopolitical shocks would also exacerbate the drags posed by the global slowdown, and in turn weigh on domestic GDP growth.” /TISG

Read also: Rising trade tensions spark concern over Singapore’s pharmaceutical and semiconductor exports: RHB

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

SG Economy

Temasek gets fashionable with 10% stake in Ermenegildo Zegna

SINGAPORE: Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings has purchased a...
Jobs

Singapore Q2 job growth more than triples over Q1: 8,400 jobs added; unemployment stays within non-recessionary range

SINGAPORE: Singapore's total employment rose by 8,400 jobs in...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Why some Singaporeans question the support given to lower-income families — is it really about entitlement?

Singapore: A recent Reddit post on popular subreddit r/askSingapore...

Over $70,000 raised for ‘migrant heroes’ of Tanjong Katong sinkhole rescue

Singapore: In a remarkable show of gratitude and unity,...

Toto jackpot swells to $10 million yet again after three draws without a winner

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot has grown to $10 million...

More Singaporeans embrace solo travel, with millennials leading the way

SINGAPORE: Solo travel is quickly becoming a mainstream preference...

Business

Temasek gets fashionable with 10% stake in Ermenegildo Zegna

SINGAPORE: Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings has purchased a...

Singapore Q2 job growth more than triples over Q1: 8,400 jobs added; unemployment stays within non-recessionary range

SINGAPORE: Singapore's total employment rose by 8,400 jobs in...

New employee says manager called her ‘too introverted’ and questioned if she’s right for the job, wonders if she should quit

SINGAPORE: After receiving critical feedback from her manager during...

Local says he’s ‘drowning’ after nearly 5 months of unsuccessful job hunting

SINGAPORE: A local took to social media to share...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore