Manufactured despair? AI videos peddling fear of single, childless women go viral in China

A wave of videos showing elderly women in tears, lamenting lives without children or spouses, has been spreading across Chinese social media—and they’re striking a nerve.

In one clip, a woman sits in a hospital corridor, her voice shaking as she says, “I regret it. Why didn’t I listen to my parents when they told me to get married and have a baby? Now, I’m all alone.” In another, a 56-year-old kneels on the floor, wailing, “Mum kept telling me to marry and bear children, but I thought I could live life well on my own. It’s too late now.”

The catch? None of these women is real. The videos are entirely AI-generated, presenting realistic—but fictional—images of sorrow meant to push young adults toward marriage and parenthood.

Some parents have reportedly been sending these clips directly to their children. On Douyin, one user admitted, “I’m here because my mum shared this.” Comments on the videos reveal a mix of encouragement and pressure: “Everyone, spread these clips and let these young people watch,” wrote one viewer. Another warned, “Those who don’t listen to the advice of elders will suffer the consequences.”

However, the approach is already sparking backlash. Many netizens are questioning the authenticity of the videos, and debates about their intent are erupting online. A post on Weibo calling the clips a “cyber siege” has racked up more than 50,000 likes.

“It’s kind of funny that they used AI—because they couldn’t find a real person to cry and urge people to get married,” one user joked. Others expressed frustration instead of fear: “Thank you, now I’m more against getting married,” wrote one. Another added, “These videos just make children more frustrated with their parents pressuring them, which could actually lead to fewer marriages.”

As these AI-generated portrayals circulate, they are shining a spotlight on the tension between traditional family expectations and the choices of a younger generation, raising uncomfortable questions about how far digital media should go in shaping personal life decisions.