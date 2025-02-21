MANILA, PHILIPPINES: In a central Manila neighbourhood, residents are lining up with containers full of mosquitoes in a unique attempt to combat the nation’s rising dengue cases. For every five mosquitoes—dead or alive—each person receives one peso or about 8 cents.

According to MalayMail’s latest report, Carlito Cernal, the village captain of Addition Hills, initiated this creative project in hopes of raising awareness and curbing the spread of dengue, a disease that has become an urgent concern across the Philippines. “I believe this could have a huge impact,” Cernal said, noting that it’s part of a larger clean-up effort to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds in the community.

While the project has garnered strong support from locals, experts remain sceptical. Health officials warn that this initiative, although well-intentioned, may have limited long-term effects on fighting the tropical disease. Despite these concerns, the enthusiasm among residents was palpable. Armed with cups, pails, and plastic containers, they eagerly brought their mosquito catches to the village hall, exchanging their pests for pesos.

Iluminado Candasua, a local resident, came with three live mosquitoes, carefully captured in a sealed plastic cup. He explained how he had strategically targeted a dimly lit fire station to catch the mosquitoes. Once submitted, the mosquitoes were sent through a glass-enclosed UV light machine—the “death chamber” where they would be eliminated.

For Candasua, the pesos he earned might seem modest—just under a dollar—but they would go toward a savings fund for a cellphone for his child. He’s not alone in seeing the value of this initiative, even if the financial return is small. Residents like 45-year-old Rachel Estoque participated not just for the cash but because of personal experience with the disease. “My child suffered from dengue before,” she explained. “I know how scary and difficult that is.”

The Philippines has been battling a significant dengue surge, with over 28,200 cases recorded by February 1, a 40% increase from the same period in 2024. Five cities and municipalities have already declared outbreaks, according to Department of Health spokesman Dr. Albert Domingo. Last year, the World Health Organization ranked the Philippines as the country most affected by dengue in the Western Pacific region, with over 167,000 cases and 575 deaths.

Experts, including public health consultant Dr Anthony Leachon, emphasize that local clean-up efforts and fundamental prevention strategies—like eliminating stagnant water—are the key to fighting dengue. Leachon added that while creative initiatives like the mosquito roundup may be well-meaning, they’re unlikely to make a significant dent in the nationwide battle against the disease. He cautioned that some residents might even end up exacerbating the problem by breeding mosquitoes in hopes of earning a quick peso.

Despite these concerns, the spirit of the initiative is clear — It’s a community-driven effort to take control of a public health crisis. Residents may be cashing in their mosquito catches, but for many, it’s more about sending a message of solidarity in the fight against a disease that has left too many families struggling.