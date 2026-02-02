// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, February 2, 2026
Singapore
Photo: Freepik
Manager uses his boss’ credit card for own entertainment and steals bottles of wine to resell

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A manager who worked in the food and beverage industry stole $40,000 worth of alcohol and sold them online.

Furthermore, the manager also used his boss’s credit card to drink with women at a bar, spent more than $4,800. 

The 41-year-old suspect now faces seven charges including forgery, breach of trust, and embezzlement. He pleaded guilty to three, and the remaining charges are taken into consideration by the judge during sentencing. 

Case details 

According to investigations, the suspect worked as a manager at a restaurant within the Singapore Swimming Club back in 2024.

To commit the crime, the suspect would get the restaurant’s warehouse key in the morning, and would enter the warehouse after work. He would put the wine into a cloth bag before stealing it. 

Overall, the suspect stole a total of 111 bottles of wine, amounting to $40,000 on six different events. Afterwards, the suspect sold the alcohol online and earned $16,000 from it. 

See also  Snatch-theft in JB ends up with victims being horrifyingly run over by thieves' car

To cover up his actions, the suspect prepared three forms and forged the signature of the assistant manager to indicate that the wine would be transferred to another location. He then placed these forms on a table so that if anyone asked, he could just say that he needed to submit the forms. 

Unfortunately, a colleague saw the forms when he was not at work and decided to submit them.  The assistant manager saw them and declared that the forms were not approved. This led the general manager to report the case to the police. 

Moreover, the suspect also stole debit and credit cards from his employer and used them at a pub, when he drank with a woman.

He paid more than $2,000 using the stolen debit card and even forged the owner’s signature. The suspect also used the owner’s credit card to pay another bill amounting to more than $1,000. 

The judge took note of the suspect’s criminal record and ordered the prosecution to submit a report on reformatory imprisonment. 

See also  Man posts Grab rate, triple that of Ryde, finds netizens have similar experiences

Other related news

In similar news about crimes, there was a report where a man advertised himself to be someone who is a master in astrology and palmistry, tricking a couple and scamming $20,000 from them. 

With this, the suspect pleaded guilty to two of four charges and is now sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment. 

Read more about the story here

