THAILAND: Thai security officials have arrested a man and seized a significant quantity of electronic devices linked to a call centre scam network operating across borders. The arrest took place in Mae Ramat district, Tak province, a key area near the Thai-Myanmar border known for illicit activities.

The Bangkok Post reported that a coordinated effort by soldiers from the Ratchamanu Task Force, border patrol police, and administrative officials led to the interception of a suspicious vehicle transporting mobile phones, SIM cards, and computers.

Discovery of seized items

During a routine checkpoint operation on Saturday, officials stopped a Toyota pickup truck for inspection in Tambon Mae Ramat. A search of the vehicle discovered 1,251 mobile phones, 274 SIM cards, and 19 computers, all believed to be linked to scam operations.

The driver, identified only as Tid, 45, admitted to being hired for 5,000 baht (S$200) to collect and transport the items. He stated that he had picked up the items from a location by the Moei River at Bann Nam Dib Bon Warn village in Mae Ramat district.

Upon interrogation, he was cooperative and confessed that his instructions were to deliver the package via a private parcel delivery service to a recipient named Pawalee in Watthana Nakhon district, Sa Kaeo province, near the Cambodian border.

Call-centre scam traced to Myanmar

Col Natthakorn Ruantip, commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force, revealed that an initial investigation pointed to the electronic devices being part of a call-centre scam network based in Myawaddy, Myanmar. This town, located just across the border from Mae Sot in Tak province, is a known hotspot for illicit online fraud operations.

Authorities suspect that the scam network was planning to shift its operations to Cambodia, specifically to an area opposite Sa Kaeo province, where other fraudulent call centres have been established. This move may be an attempt to evade increasing law enforcement pressure in Myanmar and Thailand.

Ongoing investigation

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation to identify additional individuals involved in the scam network. Tid has been taken to Mae Ramat police station for further questioning and legal proceedings.

The seizure of these electronic devices marks another step in Thailand’s efforts to combat transnational fraud networks, which have been exploiting vulnerable individuals through online scams. Authorities remain vigilant, particularly in border regions where such activities are prevalent.