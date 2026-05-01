Man with multiple marriages faces jail after alleged assault on pregnant wife

MALAYSIA: In some parts of the world, this man would be called a Romeo for wooing as many as nine wives, but in Malaysia, some are calling him, for some reason, a Ted Bundy after his arrest for causing a miscarriage.

The man, 43-year-old Rosmaini Abd. Raof has allegedly beaten his pregnant wife with a clothes hanger, rubber hose, curtain rod, and broom following a domestic dispute.

This caused the 39‑year‑old victim, a hospital staff member who was 12 weeks pregnant, to miscarry. She received treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) and suffered injuries to her body and face.

According to various news reports, the man has been married nine times and was released on bail while appealing a 10-year jail sentence for yet another case in which he attacked one of his many spouses.

Of particular relevance is that all his wives, current or former, are civil servants.

Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah said at a press conference that the suspect has more than one wife.

“The suspect is believed to currently have three wives and has been married nine times.”

“He would seek partners with stable jobs, as he himself does not have steady employment,” Bernama reported.

The suspect has 11 children and four previous criminal records involving assault, voluntarily causing hurt, concealing a birth and criminal intimidation, the police said.

After the recent incident, the suspect took off and went into hiding. He is now remanded for seven days in Kedah on Wednesday after police arrested him at a homestay in Alor Setar.

The police also confirmed that he is the same perpetrator in the case involving then-pregnant ex-wife, Jahidah Nordin, in Larkin, Johor Bahru, in May 2021. This piece of information shocked many in Malaysia.

People are also asking how this man could be free, given last week’s incident.

The man was convicted of injuring Jahidah, who has remained in a coma until today, but his 10‑year prison sentence was postponed pending appeal.

Police said last week’s case had been reclassified as voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offence that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine or caning.

Public reaction online has been largely critical, with many expressing shock over the case.

Some users suggested the suspect appeared to target women with stable jobs, pointing to a pattern in his relationships.

“He definitely has a type… That’s why he chose victims with government jobs,” one commenter wrote.

Others were baffled by the number of marriages and children involved.

“An unemployed, violent man managed to marry multiple women and father 11 children. Who should be held accountable for this?” another said.

There were also questions about how the suspect remained free despite a prior conviction.

“How is he still not in jail?” one user asked, raising concerns about enforcement and accountability.